This Medical Series Just Shot to the Top of Netflix Charts, With More Episodes on the Way

✖

Netflix viewers just can't get enough of one hit medical drama. Subscribers of the streaming platform across the globe have been tuning in to watch The Good Doctor, helping the series shoot to the top of the global streaming charts. The ABC medical drama follows Freddie Highmore's Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The series' success on Netflix's follows the success of the Highmore-starring bank heist film The Vault, which climbed the streaming charts in the U.S. earlier in August.

FlixPatrol global data for Tuesday, Aug. 24 shows that The Good Doctor ranks as the No. 1 show on Netflix in the world, the series beating out fellow Top 3 rankers Outer Banks and The Chair. The series currently takes the top spot among series in countries including Bangladesh, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland, among others. In the United States, however, the series' popularity isn't as strong. Currently, The Good Doctor doesn't make it onto any of the streamer's Top 10 charts on Netflix U.S., where the charts are currently being dominated by the likes of Sweet Girl, The Loud House Movie, and Manifest, the canceled NBC series the streamer is reportedly currently poised to save. The reason for the series' failure to appear on the charts in the U.S. boils down to the fact that The Good Doctor is not available on the U.S. platform. Rather, American fans of the show can stream it on Hulu, where all four seasons are available.

The series' streaming success comes as fans await more episodes. Even before Season 4's June 7 finale, ABC handed The Good Doctor a fifth season renewal, the season to air as part of the network’s the 2021-22 season. The renewal was handed down due to the series' success. The Good Doctor averages approximately 8.4 million viewers per episode, with its fourth season leading ABC's primetime series this season. At the time of the Season 5 renewal, Season 4 was averaging a 1.3 rating in the key ad demographic, tying the show for fourth on the network.

Along with a returning cast that includes Highmore, Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, and Paige Spara, Season 5 will see three new series regulars – Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson, who recurred last season, and Osvaldo Benavides, who guest starred in the Season 4 finale. Dear Evan Hansen actress Rachel Bay Jones has also been confirmed to be joining Season 5 for a major recurring role, Deadline reported. The new additions come as the show prepares to Season 5 without two cast members. Nicholas Gonzalez, who starred as Dr. Neil Melendez, exited the series at the start of Season 4, with Dr. Claire Browne's Antonia Thomas having departed in the season finale.

The Good Doctor Season 5 is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. You can check out ABC's full Fall 2021 schedule by clicking here. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest TV and streaming updates!