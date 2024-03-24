Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, March 24, 2024)

One of 2023's best movies, Priscilla, is unfortunately out of Max's top 5. However, it was at least replaced by another solid 2023 release starring none other than Nicolas Cage. Elsewhere, the chart features some of the big box office staples that are currently anchoring the Max movie catalog. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Revenant' Official Synopsis: "Leonardo DiCaprio won the 2015 Best Actor Oscar for his riveting performance as frontiersman Hugh Glass in this epic tale of survival." prevnext

4. 'Deadpool' Official Synopsis: "Hold onto your chimichangas, folks. From the studio that brought you all 3 Taken films comes the block-busting, fourth-wall-breaking masterpiece about Marvel Comics' sexiest anti-hero! Starring God's perfect idiot Ryan Reynolds and a bunch of other 'actors,' Deadpool is a giddy slice of awesomeness packed with more twists than Deadpool's enemies' intestines and more action than prom night. Amazeballs!" prevnext

3. 'Dream Scenario' Official Synopsis: An ordinary family man (Nicolas Cage) finds his life takes a nightmarish turn when millions of strangers suddenly see him in their dreams." prevnext

2. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Official Synopsis: "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction. All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin." prevnext