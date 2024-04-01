Everything Coming to Max in April 2024

April is officially here, and Max's streaming library is already filling with tons of new arrivals. After stocking everything from the Kate Winslet-starring limited series The Regime to the HBO Original documentary A Revolution on Canvas in March, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is set to bring subscribers dozens of new exciting TV series, films, and originals in April 2024.

The new month will see the premieres of several new HBO Max and Max originals, including Conan O'Brien Must Go and the second part of the true-crime doc The Jinx: Part Two. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated limited series The Sympathizer, based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name and starring Sandra Oh, Robert Downey Jr., and more, will also debut. April will also bring with it plenty of new movies, including the complete Harry Potter franchise, Bridget Jones's Diary, Black Swan, The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, and The Zone of Interest, the Academy Award-winning historical drama loosely based on Martin Amis's best-selling 2014 novel. Other additions this month include Homegrown Season 4, 90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life Season 4, and more.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).