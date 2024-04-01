Everything Coming to Max in April 2024
All eight 'Harry Potter' films, 'The Sympathizer,' 'The Zone of Interest,' and more hit Max in April.
April is officially here, and Max's streaming library is already filling with tons of new arrivals. After stocking everything from the Kate Winslet-starring limited series The Regime to the HBO Original documentary A Revolution on Canvas in March, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is set to bring subscribers dozens of new exciting TV series, films, and originals in April 2024.
The new month will see the premieres of several new HBO Max and Max originals, including Conan O'Brien Must Go and the second part of the true-crime doc The Jinx: Part Two. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated limited series The Sympathizer, based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name and starring Sandra Oh, Robert Downey Jr., and more, will also debut. April will also bring with it plenty of new movies, including the complete Harry Potter franchise, Bridget Jones's Diary, Black Swan, The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, and The Zone of Interest, the Academy Award-winning historical drama loosely based on Martin Amis's best-selling 2014 novel. Other additions this month include Homegrown Season 4, 90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life Season 4, and more.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
April 1 - April 5
April 1
American Renegades (2018)
Basquiat (1996)
Black Swan (2010)
Body of Lies (2008)
Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)
Cane Toads: The Conquest (2010)
Ceddo (1977)
Conviction (2010)
Deepwater Horizon (2016)
Demonlover (2002)
Don't Let Go (2019)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Emitaï (1971)
Eo (2022)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
Gulliver's Travels (2010)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
The Heroic Trio (1993)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Infernal Affairs (2002)
Infernal Affairs II (2003)
Infernal Affairs III (2003)
Inland Empire (2006)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Joy (2015)
Juliet, Naked (2018)
Kingpin (1996)
Leap of Faith (1992)
Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917)
Lost In Translation (2003)
Love Affair (1939)
Lucky (2017)
McQueen (2018)
Miracles (1989)
National Security (2003)
The New World (2006)
Next Aisle Over (1919)
Once Upon a Time in China (1991)
Once Upon a Time in China (1992)
Once Upon a Time in China III (1993)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Power of Film (2024)
Pride and Glory (2008)
Ronin (1998)
Safe Haven (2013)
A Sammy in Siberia (1919)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
The Sea of Trees (2016)
A Serious Man (2009)
The Social Network (2010)
Source Code (2011)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)
Spring Fever (1919)
The Square (2017)
The Strangers (2008)
The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)
A Tale of Springtime (1990)
A Tale of Winter (1992)
A Tale of Summer (1996)
A Tale of Autumn (1998)
Terminator Salvation (2009)
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection (2019)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Trial (1962)
The Unknown (1927)
Victor Frankenstein (2015)
The Watermelon Woman (1996)
Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)
Whiteout (2009)
Winter's Tale (2014)
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth (2015)
Zero Days (2016)
Zola (2021)
April 2
Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)
April 3
Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
Take My Tumor (TLC)
April 4
Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)
HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)
April 5 - April 10
April 5
The Zone of Interest (A24)
April 6
Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)
Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)
April 7
Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)
April 9
Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)
Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) (Cartoon Network)
April 10
Bail Jumpers (ID)
April 11 - April 15
April 11
Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)
April 13
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)
April 14
24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)
The Sympathizer (HBO Original)
April 16 - April 20
April 16
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)
April 18
Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max Original)
Homefront (2013)
Men (2022)
April 19
HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)
April 21 - April 25
April 21
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)
The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)
April 22
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)
The Green Planet (BBC)
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One (2024)
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)
Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)
April 23
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Losers (2010)
Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)
April 24
Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)
April 26 - April 31
April 26
Caught! (Discovery Channel)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)
We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)
April 28
Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)