Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, July 21, 2024)

Max is capitalizing on the success of the new movie Twisters in theaters by licensing out 1996's Twister, and viewers are watching it in droves. Elsewhere, some high-profile 2024 movies are charting high. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie' Official Synopsis: "Dive into a comedy adventure that's bigger, better and more absorbing than the rest – the movie debut of that undersea sensation, SpongeBob SquarePants."

4. 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two' Official Synopsis: "An endless army of Shadow Demons bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?"

3. 'Love Lies Bleeding' Official Synopsis: "From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family."

2. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Official Synopsis: "The ultimate Titan team-up! Godzilla and Kong face a colossal threat from Hollow World, challenging their very existence — and our own."