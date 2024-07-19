New 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Trailer: Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega Star in Callback Dance Scene

Fans are about to head back to Winter River for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic, and on Thursday, Warner Bros. dropped a new trailer! The movie is set 30 years after the original film, with the new trailer not only promising plenty of misadventures when Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz must team up with Michael Keaton's the ghost with the most to save her daughter, but also a few callbacks, including a dance scene featuring Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega.

Thursday's trailer introduces fans to Ortega's Astrid Deetz, the youngest of the Deetz women who is a proud nonbeliever of ghosts and the paranormal. "Ghosts aren't real. Only gullible people believe that kind of crap," Astrid says in the trailer, though her opinion quickly changes when she is seen being hauled off to the Neitherwold, forcing Lydia to chant the famous phrase, "Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!" and team up with the trickster spirit to sav her daughter. "I swear on my dead mother's soul," Beetlejuice tells her when Lydia asks "how do I know you're gonna keep your word?"

The trailer goes on to give a glimpse at the misadventures to come as Lydia embarks on a quest to save her daughter, and one moment gives a glaring callback to the original film. In a brief scene, Catherine O'Hara's Delia Deetz and Ortega's Astrid are seen in what appears to be a dance sequence, the pair mirroring each other's movements, similar to the "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" dance sequence in the first film, in which Adam and Barbara possess Delia and her colleagues.

The trailer ends with a wedding, Beetlejuice proclaiming, "Thank you all for coming to this special occasion, but right now, I'd like a little privacy."

Along with Ortega, who had another viral dance scene in Wednesday, Ryder, Keaton, and O'Hara, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Arthur Conti. Per an official synopsis, "still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Wednesday's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wrote the screenplay, with Burton back as director. The film is set to haunt theaters beginning Sept. 6.