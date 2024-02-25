Another Major 2023 Movie Added to Max, Hits No. 1

Fresh off Max scoring a win by adding The Color Purple to Max, they have another 2023 movie hitting No. 1 on the streamer. Elsewhere, some catalog favorites like Wedding Crashers are still charting. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Peanuts Movie' Official Synopsis: "Dream big and laugh along with good ol' Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the beloved Peanuts gang as you've never seen them before in a feature film from the imagination of Charles M. Schulz and the creators of Ice Age. Join everyone's favorite eternal optimist, Charlie Brown, as he embarks on a heroic quest, while his beagle pal Snoopy takes to the skies to pursue his arch nemesis, the Red Baron." prevnext

4. 'Wedding Crashers' Official Synopsis: "Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star as divorce mediators who crash weddings to pick up women in this bawdy comic blockbuster." prevnext

3. 'The Color Purple' (2023) Official Synopsis: "Experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple." prevnext

2. 'They Called Him Mostly Harmless' Official Synopsis: "Collier County's Sheriff knows this isn't like other Doe cases — an emaciated victim found dead in a tent, surrounded by food and cash, but no ID." prevnext