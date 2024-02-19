Major 2023 Movie Hits No. 1 on Max, and It's Still in Theaters
See Max's top 5 movies today (Monday, February 19, 2024).
Max is currently the home to one of 2023's big theatrical movies, and it's charting at the very top. In fact, it's still in some movie theaters, since it was only released in December. Elsewhere, a couple of major Rachel McAdams movies are in the top 5, as well as some thrilling/scary picks.
Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Notebook'
Official Synopsis: "In the 1940s, teenaged debutante Allie Hamilton and local boy Noah Calhoun spend one passionate, carefree summer together and fall deeply in love."
4. 'Everest'
Official Synopsis: "A massive storm engulfs climbers at the summit of Mount Everest in this epic adventure based on the 1996 tragedy."
3. 'Wedding Crashers'
Official Synopsis: "Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star as divorce mediators who crash weddings to pick up women in this bawdy comic blockbuster."
2. 'The Visit'
Official Synopsis: "A teen and her little brother travel to meet their grandparents whose behavior soon takes a bizarre and scary turn."
1. 'The Color Purple' (2023)
Official Synopsis: "Experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple."