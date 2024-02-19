Major 2023 Movie Hits No. 1 on Max, and It's Still in Theaters

Max is currently the home to one of 2023's big theatrical movies, and it's charting at the very top. In fact, it's still in some movie theaters, since it was only released in December. Elsewhere, a couple of major Rachel McAdams movies are in the top 5, as well as some thrilling/scary picks.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)