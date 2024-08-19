Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, Aug. 19, 2024)
Max viewers are going mad for 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa.'
In a fitting note, today's Max top 5 includes a Mad Max movie, specifically the new Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. Elsewhere, Adam Sandler movies are taking off and Beetlejuice fans are already gearing up for the upcoming sequel by re-watching the first film.
Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Sherlock Holmes'
Official Synopsis: "Robert Downey Jr. transforms the legendary detective into an athletic Victorian action hero in this exciting thriller."
4. 'Grown Ups 2'
Official Synopsis: "After moving his family back to his hometown, Lenny Feder and his grown-up childhood friends learn lessons from their kids — and some of the locals."
3. 'Grown Ups'
Official Synopsis: "Five friends and former teammates reunite after many years to honor the passing of their childhood basketball coach."
2. 'Beetlejuice'
Official Synopsis: "The ghosts of a happy couple enlist a bio-exorcist to evict the new owners of their former home."
1. 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Official Synopsis: "Young Furiosa fights to survive the Wasteland and find her way home in the thrilling fifth entry in the Mad Max series."
