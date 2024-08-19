In a fitting note, today's Max top 5 includes a Mad Max movie, specifically the new Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. Elsewhere, Adam Sandler movies are taking off and Beetlejuice fans are already gearing up for the upcoming sequel by re-watching the first film.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)