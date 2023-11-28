Everything Coming to Max in December 2023

A long list of new titles is arriving in December, giving subscribers plenty of content to watch during the holiday season. During the final days of November, Max released its complete list of titles arriving in December 2023, a programming slate that includes a long list of TV series, movies, and both Max and HBO originals.

December on Max will be marked by two major categories: comedy and documentaries. On the comedy front, comedian Leo Reich will debut his first solo stand-up special, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!, with comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman also coming to the streamer with the Max Original comedy special Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base. Documentary fans, meanwhile, will be treated to everything from the HBO Original three-part documentary series Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning to the Max Original documentary Oprah and The Color Purple Journey. December will also bring with it the season finales of Max Original comedy series Bookie, Sarah Lancashire-starring series Julia, and Rap Sh!t, as well as the season finales of HBO Original drama series The Gilded Age and 30 Coins.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).