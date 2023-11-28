Everything Coming to Max in December 2023
Max's streaming lineup is growing in December with titles like 'Oprah and The Color Purple Journey' and 'The Gilded Age' Season 2 finale.
A long list of new titles is arriving in December, giving subscribers plenty of content to watch during the holiday season. During the final days of November, Max released its complete list of titles arriving in December 2023, a programming slate that includes a long list of TV series, movies, and both Max and HBO originals.
December on Max will be marked by two major categories: comedy and documentaries. On the comedy front, comedian Leo Reich will debut his first solo stand-up special, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!, with comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman also coming to the streamer with the Max Original comedy special Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base. Documentary fans, meanwhile, will be treated to everything from the HBO Original three-part documentary series Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning to the Max Original documentary Oprah and The Color Purple Journey. December will also bring with it the season finales of Max Original comedy series Bookie, Sarah Lancashire-starring series Julia, and Rap Sh!t, as well as the season finales of HBO Original drama series The Gilded Age and 30 Coins.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
Dec. 1 - Dec. 5
Dec. 1
9 (2009)
Anna and the King (1999)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
The Box (2009)
Clear and Present Danger (1994)
The Color Purple (1985)
Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
Cut Bank (2015)
Denial (2016)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Die Another Day (2002)
Doomsday (2008)
Elektra (2005)
Eye in the Sky (2016)
Flipped (2010)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hereafter (2010)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
I Am
The Informant! (2009)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jurassic World (2015)
License to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Longest Ride (2015)
Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)
The Lovers (2017)
Low Tide (2019)
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Naked Lunch (1991)
Necessary Roughness (1991)
Notes on a Scandal (2007)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
Over Her Dead Body (2008)
Paranormal Activity (2009)
Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
Patriot Games (1992)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Pink Panther (1964)
Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Red Dawn (1984)
Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)
A Shot In The Dark (1964)
Skyfall (2012)
Son of the Pink Panther (1993)
The Souvenir (2019)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Timeline (2003)
Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)
Trainwreck (2015)
A View To Kill (1985)
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)
The Women (2008)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Dec. 3
Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)
Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)
Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)
Dec. 4
Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)
Dec. 5
Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)
Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)
Dec. 6 _ Dec. 10
Dec. 6
Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)
Dec. 7
Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)
Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2C
Dec. 10
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)
White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)
Dec. 11 - Dec. 15
Dec. 11
Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)
Dec. 12
1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)
sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)
Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)
Dec. 15
The Giver (2014)
On the Tee, Season 1B
Dec. 16 - Dec. 20
Dec. 16
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)
Dec. 17
OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)
Dec. 18
Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)
Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)
World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)
Dec. 19
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)
Border Control: Sweden
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
Dec. 20
American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)
Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)
Dec. 21 - Dec. 25
Dec. 21
Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)
Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)
Dec. 23
Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)
Dec. 24
OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)
Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)
Dec. 25
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)
Dec. 26 - Dec. 30
Dec. 26
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)
Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)
Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)
Dec. 28
Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)
Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)
Dec. 29
In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)
Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)
The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Dec. 30
Amina's Way (OWN)
Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)
Bleacher Report Live Sports in December
Dec. 2
Soccer: U.S. Women's National Team vs. China, 3 p.m.
Dec. 4
NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals
Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.
Dec. 5
NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals
Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.
Soccer: U.S. Women's National Team vs. China, 8 p.m.
Dec. 6
NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 7
NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals
Teams TBA, 9 p.m.
Dec. 12
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.
Dec. 13
NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils*, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche*, 10 p.m.
Dec. 19
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
Dec. 20
NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals*, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings*, 10 p.m.
Dec. 27
NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.
CNN Max December Lineup
Dec. 2
The Wonder List
Dec. 3
Lincoln: Divided We Stand
Dec. 9
The Story of Late Night
Dec. 23
Soundtracks
Dec. 24
Finding Jesus
The Radical Story of Patty Hearst
Dec. 25
The Redemption Project