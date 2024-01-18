Max Cancels Comedy Series After Just 2 Seasons

Yet another Max show has been canceled. According to ET, the streamer has decided to not move forward with a second season of Issa Rae's comedy series, Rap Sh!t. Premiering in July 2022, the show centers on two estranged high school friends from Miami who form a rap group. It starred Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler, and Daniel Augustin. Season 2 was initially supposed to drop in August 2023 but was pushed back a few months due to the strikes. News of the cancellation comes just less than a month after the Season 2 finale premiered.

"We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa's talents can accomplish," a Max spokesperson shared in a statement. "A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton, and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We'll never get 'Seduce and Scheme' out of our heads, and we wouldn't have it any other way."

As of now, a reason for the cancellation has yet to be revealed. The series has received much praise from critics, with both seasons getting a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is the latest show to get canceled by Max and the latest head-scratcher. Not only does it come from Issa Rae, but the storylines and topics it's covered, on top of the talented cast, seemed to be the perfect recipe. It's unclear if Rap Sh!t will be shopped around in the hopes of getting a pickup elsewhere, but considering how well the first two seasons did, it would be highly surprising if that weren't the case.

It's definitely a disappointment that yet another popular series has bit the dust, especially since it was doing so well. Whether the strikes were a cause for the cancellation is unknown, but hopefully more details are released so fans can at least get some closure. While it won't help the fact that Rap Sh!t isn't coming back, it's better than nothing. There is always the possibility it could be picked up elsewhere, but for now, viewers will have to settle with the first two seasons on Max.