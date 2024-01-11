Max Cancels Dramedy Series After 2 Seasons

'Julia' marks the second cancellation at Max this year after the streamer also dropped 'Pur Flag Means Death.'

Less than two weeks into 2024, and this year's TV series cancellation scorecard is already adding several titles. On Wednesday, Max canceled its Julia Child-inspired series Julia after just two seasons, the cancellation news coming just weeks after the Sarah Lancashire-starring show wrapped Season 2 on Dec. 21.

"We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up Julia," a Max spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety. "Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child."

From creator Daniel Goldfarb and showrunner Chris Keyser, Julia "is inspired by Julia Child's extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia's life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic." Along with Lancashire, it starred David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, and Robert Joy.

Julia debuted on the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer in March 2022 with an eight-episode freshman season, with Season 2 launching in November 2023. Although viewership data for the series is unknown, Julia Season 1 held a 93% critics score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 ticked in with a 100% critics score and 89% audience score.

Julia marks the second series canceled by Max this week, with the Taika Waititi pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death canceled Tuesday after two seasons. In addition to Waititi, who also executive produced, the series also starred Rhys Darby, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones.

In a statement, a Max spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, "While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories" that the cast and crew "brought to life. We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show."