Max Cancels Acclaimed Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

The fate of Our Flag Means Death Season 3 has finally been revealed. Fans will be sad to hear that the show has been canceled and will not be back at Max. Our Flag Means Death was created by David Jenkins, with Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, and Taika Waititi producing alongside him. The story follows Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet, a wealthy Barbadian landowner who turns to a life of "Gentleman" pirate-hood.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life," a spokesperson for Max said in a statement to THR. "We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show." In addition to Darby, the show also features Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Nathan Foad, Vico Ortiz, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Rory Kinnear, Con O'Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, and Samba Schutte. Waititi also appeared in the show.

Jenkins has since broken his silence on the cancellation news, telling his Instagram followers that he had "good news and bad." The creator went on to write, "The good news? We've spent two seasons in a bizarre, beautifully-rendered world populated by some of the greatest actors and creatives working. And the second season was made possible by the enthusiasm of one of the most likable fan communities in the history of this medium. Your voices made a difference, your art made a difference, your viewership made a difference in securing more OUR FLAG. Getting to share this show with you and watching you make it yours has been a dream come true."

He then shared, "The bad news is clear. OUR FLAG won't be returning for a third season. We've sailed at the pleasure of the fine people at Max, and it brought them no joy to see this journey come to a premature end. Casey Bloys, Sarah Aubrey, Suzanna Makkos, Billy Wee, and David Ruby have been incredible champions of this show. They allowed us to make something authentically weird and heartfelt, cheering us on the entire way."

Finally, Jenkins wrote, "I'm very sad I won't set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn't be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place. Our Flag Means Us. Loving one another, pulling off some pretty weird and beautiful shit, and talking it through... as a crew."