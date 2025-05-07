Max Adds Spicy Box Office Hit

One of last year’s most popular movies is now available to stream on HBO’s streaming service Max.

Babygirl, the erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, and Antonio Banderas, is available now for your viewing pleasure.

In the A24-distributed film, tech CEO Romy (Kidman) begins a steamy, BDSM-filled extramarital affair with a young intern at her company (Dickinson). The affair repeatedly crosses personal and professional boundaries as the two try their hardest to conceal the affair from Romy’s theater director husband (Banderas).

Upon release in summer 2024, the film was a critical and commercial success. It grossed over $60 million, and has a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Much of the critical acclaim was directed towards the performance of Kidman—for her role, the National Board of Review awarded her the Best Actress prize for 2024.

Kidman will next appear in season 2 of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and season 3 of Big Little Lies, both based on novels by Liane Moriarty.

As for Dickinson, he recently landed one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood when it was announced that he’d play John Lennon in Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics.