Matthew McConaughey Reuniting With Woody Harrelson for New TV Show

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are reuniting for a new Apple TV+ series, nearly a decade after they worked together on True Detective Season 1. The new show will have the two actors playing fictionalized versions of themselves as they put their friendship to the test on McConaughey's Texas ranch. Schitt's Creek writer David West Read created the new series.

The show will run 10 episodes and is currently untitled, reports Variety. Apple TV+ called the show a "heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson." It's unclear who else will star in the series, or if any of the actors' real-life family plan to appear onscreen.

McConaughey, Harrelson, and Read serve as executive producers, alongside Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager; David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Skydance is the studio behind the show. Apple TV+ and Skydance also worked on Read's upcoming show The Big Door Prize, which premieres on March 29. The Big Door Prize stars Chris O'Dowd as the resident of a town with a destiny-predicting machine.

Harrelson and McConaughey starred in the first season of HBO's True Detective as Louisana State Police detectives Marty Hart and Rust Chole. Both stars competed in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category at the 2014 Emmys, but they lost to Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston. They were also nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.

Harrelson can now be seen in theaters in the sports movie Champions. He also plays E. Howard Hunt in the upcoming HBO Watergate miniseries White House Plumbers. Harrelson has Oscar nominations for The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

McConaughey has not been seen on the big screen since The Gentlemen in 2019, but he voiced Buster Moon in Sing 2. He also voices a fictional Elvis Presley in the upcoming Netflix series Agent Elvis. The actor was set to star in Skydance's sports biopic Dallas Sting. He would have played coach Bill Kinder, who led a Dallas girls' soccer team to victory against top international teams in a 1984 tournament. Skydance scrapped the project after producers learned disturbing allegations linked to the true story. McConaughey, who has been linked to a potential Yellowstone spinoff, won an Oscar in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club.