'Yellowstone': Paramount Boss Addresses Matthew McConaughey Spinoff Rumors

Yellowstone has been the subject of much rumor lately, with one previous report indicating that the show may be ending with its current Season 5. Along with the speculation was talk that Paramount might be considering a new spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey, which would continue the story of the hit Paramount Network series created by Taylor Sheridan. Now, in a conversation with Vulture, CEO of Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy has addressed the claims rumbling around about "the much-discussed franchise."

After being asked about the authenticity of the reports, McCarthy replied, "There's a bunch of different ways we could take the story. Thankfully, Taylor's mind and his creativity is endless. So, while we're not ready to commit and comment on it, as anyone who's watched the most recent season, you see Jimmy go to the Four Sixes pretty often. You also see flashbacks to when these particular Duttons are younger, with Beth being in her teenage years, and you could easily see there being a story coming into that which fits very complimentary into the present day."

McCarthy continued, "With Taylor, creativity is endless, and we're thinking through all of those different options and excited about many of them. And I will say, we love Matthew McConaughey. We've always been big fans of his."

He then added, "We'd love for the opportunity to work together, and it really speaks to the quality and type of talent that Taylor brings out, from Harrison Ford to Helen Mirren to Jeremy Renner and David Oyelowo, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Sylvester Stallone. These are the who's who of Hollywood and I think that really speaks to the quality and caliber of the programming that Taylor brings. We're not trying to do the volume that other players are doing, but what we are trying to do is big cinematic hits that are popular and commercial and get people coming back more and more."

In addition to Yellowstone, Sheridan currently has two franchise spinoff shows under his belt (1883 and 1923), as well as two other crime shows that are adjacent but not in the same narrative universe: Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. They will soon be joined by new shows Lioness and Bass Reeves. Notably, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King — they are all available to stream through Paramount+.