'Master of None' Season 4? Netflix Reveals If Aziz Ansari's Show Is Canceled

While Aziz Ansari's Netflix series may be Master of None, the show is the master of not being canceled, even with huge gaps between seasons. According to TVLine, the dramedy, which last aired its third season in 2021 after a four-year hiatus, has yet to be canceled, so says Netflix. There hasn't been any word on a fourth season, but considering the almost two-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2 and the four-year wait between Seasons 2 and 3, it's not so surprising.

The Emmy-winning series first premiered in 2015 and was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang. The first two seasons saw Ansari star as 30-year-old actor Dev Shah, while Lena Waithe took over in Season 3 as 37-year-old lesbian novelist Denise. Master of None mostly followed the characters' romantic, personal, and professional experiences and was set in New York and Italy. Along with a new lead, the third season also saw a subtitled season, Moments in Love.

Even though Master of None hasn't been canceled by Netflix, there is no word on when a fourth season could happen or if there even is going to be a fourth season. Just because it's not canceled doesn't mean that it's renewed, either. This is good news, however, since there is still hope that the show could come back. Streaming has a little more leeway when it comes to gaps between seasons, and since Master of None has done big gaps before, it's not too worrisome, especially now that Netflix has confirmed that the show is still going, at least for now.

Master of None is not the only Netflix series still awaiting any fate. Ryan Murphy's The Politician is still waiting for a third season, and Season 2 premiered in 2020. Another Murphy series, Ratched, is also up in the air after that premiered its first season in September 2020. There is also the Natasha Lyonne-led Russian Doll, which hasn't had too much of a wait as of yet for news since Season 2 premiered in April 2022, but as of now, Netflix has yet to announce anything.

It's unknown when Netflix could make an official announcement on a possible fourth season of Master of None, so fans will just have to hope and wait that the series will be back. They can watch the first three seasons on the streaming platform, though, which may even help depending on how many viewers stream it.