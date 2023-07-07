Jerry Jones Netflix Documentary Series in the Works

Jerry Jones is getting the Netflix treatment. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, a docuseries about the Dallas Cowboys was just sold to the streaming service for just under $50 million. The deal is not complete as of this writing, but Netflix reportedly won a bidding war with ESPN. Belloni also said Amazon and a couple of other networks/streaming services showed early interest, but it was Netflix who came out on top.

The documentary series will include 10 episodes and never-seen footage and interviews with Cowboys stars such as Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Tory Aikman. Belloni says the series is being compared to The Last Dance as it focuses on the Cowboys during their time in the 1990s when they won three Super Bowls and were called "America's Team." ESPN reportedly bid aggressively for the project but it's clear Netflix is looking to grow its sports vertical. Some of the sports docuseries featured on Netflix are F1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing, Break Point and Quarterback, an NFL docuseries that will debut on July 12.

Jones, 80, has been the Cowboys owner, president and general manager since 1989. During his time with the Cowboys, he has seen the team win the Super Bowl during the 1992, 1993 and 1995 seasons. Jones was also named NFL Executive of the Year in 2014 after the Cowboys reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season.

Jones is hungry for another title as the Cowboys haven't been back to the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in January 2022, Jones talked about having a championship or-bust mentality when it comes to the playoffs.

"There's no in-between. You really go into it with the expectation of being in the playoff," he said, per The Dallas Morning News. "The league is designed to be 50-50. And, so, it is important that everything is set up to be 50-50, it's that competitive and that fair the way it comes down, the way you can get players, talent acquisition. ... The point is to get here you need to have distinguished yourself, and once you get here, all bets are off. A lot of that has got to do with availability of your players at that time. We're in good shape. We're in real good shape right now. We should be excited and be planning on it. You don't have but one winner here, and that's the Super Bowl winner."