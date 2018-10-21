Marvel Fans Launch Petition to Bring Back ‘Luke Cage’

More than 900 Marvel fans have signed a petition in hopes of getting Netflix to bring back Luke Cage for a third season.

The Change.org petition, created by fan Luke Hunter, calls on Netflix to reverse its decision on Friday to cancel the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Luke Cage is the finest Marvel show in existence. It exemplifies herorics, sassy banter, great music, and family fun. The cancellation of this beloved show is utterly flabbergasting. We must fight to save our hero of Harlem as he fights for us,” Hunter wrote. “Save Power Man!”

On Friday night, Netflix and Marvel surprisingly announced that there will not be a third season of Luke Cage, despite two well-received seasons. Deadline reported that “creative differences” was one reason for the move, which came after showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker already started working on new scripts.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement Friday. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

The decision also came a week after Iron Fist was cancelled, only a month after its second season was released.

“Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement last week. “We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Of course, Iron First also got its own Change.org petition. Fans were particularly angry with that show getting cancelled, since the second season was much better received than the first. The Iron Fist petition now has over 28,000 signatures.

“There is so much more potential and stories to be told and its not great fanservice to end the last season on a cliff hanger and not go along with it especially when the second season was more well [received] with critics and fans,” fan Melissa Hodge wrote. “So Netflix and Marvel please revise your decision and greenlight a third season for Iron Fist.”

While Iron Fist and Luke Cage have met their demises, Netflix still has Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher. Daredevil‘s third season was released on Friday, while season three of Jessica Jones is now in production. A second season of The Punisher is also expected to be released soon.

Photo credit: Netflix