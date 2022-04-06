Marvel Fans Fuming After Disney+ Removes Tributes to Stan Lee, Reg E. Cathey

Disney may be in the business of making things magical and spreading happiness, but the company's latest move on its Disney+ streaming service is doing anything but that. Disney+ kicked off the month of April not only with a slew of new titles, but also by removing tributes to Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey from its Marvel shows in a move that immediately upset Marvel fans.

Previously included at the end of an episode of The Punisher Season 2 was a tribute to Lee that read, "In loving memory of Stan Lee. That tribute was originally included when the episode was released on Netflix in 2019 following Lee's death in November 2019 at 95. Disney+ did not remove a similar tribute to Lee at the end of Jessica Jones Season 3. Similarly, the tribute card to Cathey at the end of Luke Cage Season 2 reading, "In memoriam Reg. E. Cathey Forward Always," has been edited out, with the final scene of the season now leading directly into the credits rather than the tribute.

At this time, Disney has not offered any explanation regarding the removal of the tributes. It is unclear if the tributes will eventually be restored. After fans noticed the missing tributes, backlash was immediately sparked, with many Marvel fans taking to social media to share their anger. Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying.