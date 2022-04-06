Marvel Fans Fuming After Disney+ Removes Tributes to Stan Lee, Reg E. Cathey
Disney may be in the business of making things magical and spreading happiness, but the company's latest move on its Disney+ streaming service is doing anything but that. Disney+ kicked off the month of April not only with a slew of new titles, but also by removing tributes to Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey from its Marvel shows in a move that immediately upset Marvel fans.
Previously included at the end of an episode of The Punisher Season 2 was a tribute to Lee that read, "In loving memory of Stan Lee. That tribute was originally included when the episode was released on Netflix in 2019 following Lee's death in November 2019 at 95. Disney+ did not remove a similar tribute to Lee at the end of Jessica Jones Season 3. Similarly, the tribute card to Cathey at the end of Luke Cage Season 2 reading, "In memoriam Reg. E. Cathey Forward Always," has been edited out, with the final scene of the season now leading directly into the credits rather than the tribute.
At this time, Disney has not offered any explanation regarding the removal of the tributes. It is unclear if the tributes will eventually be restored. After fans noticed the missing tributes, backlash was immediately sparked, with many Marvel fans taking to social media to share their anger. Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying.
Dinsey accused of not wanting fans to remember 'previous icons'
The Disney+ release of 'Luke Cage' has removed the tribute to the late Reg E. Cathey in the season two finale. Similarly, 'The Punisher' season two finale has had its Stan Lee tribute removed. We hope that this is a mistake that gets resolved soon. pic.twitter.com/hUJk3Gyu3F— Marvel Cinematic Universe Wiki (@MCUWikiFandom) April 4, 2022
"They don't want you to remember the previous icons who created quality product with depth and nuance," one person commented on PopCulture.com's Facebook post. "They just want you to consume product."
'Luke Cage' creator speaks out
Why even do this? It makes no sense, it’s not like it save that much time cutting it and it makes Disney look insensitive.— Akela Cooper 😈 (@AkelaCooper) April 4, 2022
"I mean, why do this?" Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker asked. "Reg E Cathey was part of the heart and soul of Season Two. We didn't feel obligated to dedicate the season to him just because he died -- we felt obligated because we loved him and he was a galvanizing force."
Fans threaten to cancel Disney+ subscription
Disney this is messed up first you remove a Stan Lee tribute from the punisher now you do this https://t.co/xhkYllf5WH— ĎeaţhKníght99 (@knight99_death) April 5, 2022
"Looking for more reasons for fans of marvel to cancel their Disney+, this is the way!" wrote one person. "Marvel is the only reason I still have a [Disney+] subscription! Disrespect [Stan Lee], I am outta here!"
Anger
AIN'T NO FUCKING WAY DISNEY+ JUST DELETED A STAN LEE TRIBUTE!!!— Terito 巨根のCEO 🌚 (@me_terito) April 4, 2022
"Disney doesn't deserve to have any part of marvel if they take out the tributes to the people who made any of it possible," another person reacted to the tribute removals.
Disney accused of only caring about money
Really goes to show Disney wants people to forget about Stan Lee completely, or at least his name. https://t.co/LkDqbO3d1x— Angel (@Nortgate) April 3, 2022
"Disney only cares about money and nothing else," somebody else accused. "They couldn't care less about their audience nowadays."
Possible explanations
I can understand why Disney remove the Stan Lee thing since it’s after a scene that was out of place, but the Reg E. Cathay thing makes me wanna cry since removing that tribute for Reg is not only disrespectful but also it ruined the moment of silence moment for the ending. https://t.co/TDpJDKUg0m— Seras Victoria (@LVonla) April 4, 2022
"My reckoning is this: They were timely tributes that happened close to when they passed. Now that time has passed, they may think the tributes are unnecessary," one person suggested. "Eventually everybody in the credits is gonna be dead, should there be a tribute added everytime?"
Calls to boycott Disney
That’s not ok they need to take all the marvel tv shows and whatever else they just put on there and take it off Disney plus because blood is gone and now the legend Stan Lee I am disappointed in Disney plus for doing that— wolfnation80 (@wolfnation80) April 4, 2022
"F- Disney. It is not the company I grew up with," commented somebody else, with another adding, "Let us boycott Disney plus."