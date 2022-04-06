Marvel Fans Fuming After Disney+ Removes Tributes to Stan Lee, Reg E. Cathey

By Allison Schonter

Disney may be in the business of making things magical and spreading happiness, but the company's latest move on its Disney+ streaming service is doing anything but that. Disney+ kicked off the month of April not only with a slew of new titles, but also by removing tributes to Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey from its Marvel shows in a move that immediately upset Marvel fans.

Previously included at the end of an episode of The Punisher Season 2 was a tribute to Lee that read, "In loving memory of Stan Lee. That tribute was originally included when the episode was released on Netflix in 2019 following Lee's death in November 2019 at 95. Disney+ did not remove a similar tribute to Lee at the end of Jessica Jones Season 3. Similarly, the tribute card to Cathey at the end of Luke Cage Season 2 reading, "In memoriam Reg. E. Cathey Forward Always," has been edited out, with the final scene of the season now leading directly into the credits rather than the tribute.

At this time, Disney has not offered any explanation regarding the removal of the tributes. It is unclear if the tributes will eventually be restored. After fans noticed the missing tributes, backlash was immediately sparked, with many Marvel fans taking to social media to share their anger. Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying.

Dinsey accused of not wanting fans to remember 'previous icons'

"They don't want you to remember the previous icons who created quality product with depth and nuance," one person commented on PopCulture.com's Facebook post. "They just want you to consume product."

'Luke Cage' creator speaks out

"I mean, why do this?" Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker asked. "Reg E Cathey was part of the heart and soul of Season Two. We didn't feel obligated to dedicate the season to him just because he died -- we felt obligated because we loved him and he was a galvanizing force."

Fans threaten to cancel Disney+ subscription

"Looking for more reasons for fans of marvel to cancel their Disney+, this is the way!" wrote one person. "Marvel is the only reason I still have a [Disney+] subscription! Disrespect [Stan Lee], I am outta here!"

Anger

"Disney doesn't deserve to have any part of marvel if they take out the tributes to the people who made any of it possible," another person reacted to the tribute removals.

Disney accused of only caring about money

"Disney only cares about money and nothing else," somebody else accused. "They couldn't care less about their audience nowadays."

Possible explanations

"My reckoning is this: They were timely tributes that happened close to when they passed. Now that time has passed, they may think the tributes are unnecessary," one person suggested. "Eventually everybody in the credits is gonna be dead, should there be a tribute added everytime?"

Calls to boycott Disney

"F- Disney. It is not the company I grew up with," commented somebody else, with another adding, "Let us boycott Disney plus."

