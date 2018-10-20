Marvel Fans Fear ‘Jessica Jones’ Is Next to Be Canceled by Netflix

Marvel’s Jessica Jones was renewed for a third season back in April, but considering the back-to-back cancellations of Iron Fist and Luke Cage, some fans were nervous about the show’s future this weekend.

Back on Oct. 12, Netflix cancelled Iron First, a month after the show’s second season was released. One week later, Luke Cage met the same fate, five months after its second season was released.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement Friday. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

Jessica Jones‘ second season was released in March, and a month later, the show was renewed for a third season. The series stars Krysten Ritter as the title character, a former superhero who battles her demons while working as a private investigator. The second season featured a major shift for her best friend, Rachael Taylor’s Trish Walker, who took a step towards becoming her own hero, Hellcat.

Ritter also played Jessica Jones on The Defenders crossover series with Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

“I love playing Jessica Jones so much, and it’s such a great part,” Ritter told ComicBook.com in March. “It’s like an embarrassment of riches. I get to do drama and be vulnerable and do scenes with amazing scene partners, and she’s funny, and I do action sequences. I mean, it’s just the best role ever. And Season One was so exciting that for Season Two I just wanted to throw my whole self into the role and go even deeper and learn more about Jessica.”

While Jessica Jones season three started production this summer, Netflix has still not announced the premiere date. The Punisher‘s second season also does not have a release date. Netflix also has Marvel’s Daredevil, which saw its third season released on Friday.

Considering that Disney is developing its own streaming platform, there has been a feeling among fans that Iron Fist and Luke Cage‘s cancellation could be the beginning of the end for the Marvel Netflix shows. If you did not already know that Jessica Jones season three was already in the works, you might be nervous about its future, too.

“Luke Cage cancelled… damn that’s tough. I pray they don’t touch Jessica Jones, I will be so sick,” one fan wrote.

“so iron fist and luke cage both got cancelled what if they’re coming for jessica jones next,” another added.

“If jessica jones ever gets cancelled i will sue,” added another.

During its run, Jessica Jones has won an Emmy for its Original Main Title Theme Music and received a Peabody Award for its first season. It was also nominated for the Television Critics Association’s Outstanding New Program. The series also stars Eka Darville and Carrie-Anne Moss. The first season also featured David Tennant as the villain Kilgrave.

