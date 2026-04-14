‘Malcolm In the Middle’ Revival Gets Big Ratings Win at Disney+/Hulu

The Malcolm in the Middle revival is making waves.

After Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair premiered on Friday, the series is already breaking records.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, the revival drew in 8.1 million views globally in the first three days and was the No. 1 season premiere across Disney+ and Hulu so far this year. Additionally, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair recorded the second-biggest season premiere on Disney+ in LATAM ever, with 3.6 million views after three days in the region, coming in just behind the first season of Loki.

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE’S STILL UNFAIR – “Episode 101” (Disney/David Bukach) FRANKIE MUNIZ

In Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, “After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

Original cast members Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Chris Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Emy Coligado reprise their roles from the original series, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 on Fox. New cast members include Keeley Karsten, Vaughan Murrae, Kiana Madeira, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Original cast member Erik Per Sullivan did not return as Malcolm’s younger brother, Dewey, since he retired from acting, with Ellsworth-Clark taking over the role.

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE’S STILL UNFAIR – “Episode 101” (Disney/David Bukach) JANE KACZMAREK, BRYAN CRANSTON

From Disney Branded Television, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is produced by 20th Television and New Regency. Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky for KatCo, Gail Berman, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are also executive producers. Ken Kwapis directed all four episodes and executive produces. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

The Malcolm in the Middle revival was in the works for a while. There had been talks over the years, and Disney announced in December 2024 that it was finally happening. Filming kicked off in April 2025 and wrapped just weeks later. There are only four episodes, but as of now, it’s unclear if that will be it or if there’s a possibility more will be on the way. The series is clearly a hit, so you never know what could happen. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+, along with the original series.