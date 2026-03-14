Hulu Releases First Trailer for ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival

The long-awaited Malcolm in the Middle revival is finally coming.

Hulu has released the full trailer for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

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All four episodes of the revival will drop on April 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The show brings back original cast members Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Emy Coligado. New cast members include Keeley Karsten, Vaughan Murrae, Kiana Madeira, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

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Hulu released the first teaser trailer for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair in December, merely featuring Lois (Kaczmarek) shaving Hal’s (Cranston) back. The trailer starts off the same way, but fans finally see a little bit more, figuratively and literally. Muniz’s titular character is still talking to the camera, noting that his life is fantastic with his girlfriend and his daughter, but all he needs to do is stay away from his family. Ultimately, he’s busted when his family finds out he’s been deliberately avoiding them for years, and once he reunites with them, chaos ensues.

In the revival, “After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE’S STILL UNFAIR – “Episode 101” (Disney/David Bukach) FRANKIE MUNIZ

A Malcolm in the Middle revival had been in the works for years, and it was finally announced in December 2024 that Disney Branded Television had ordered four new episodes of the iconic sitcom, with Muniz, Kaczmarek, and Cranston set to return. It was revealed that following March that Masterson and Berfield would be returning as Malcolm’s brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. His younger brother, Dewey, originally played by Erik Per Sullivan, is now being played by Ellsworth-Clark since Sullivan retired from acting.

From Disney Branded Television, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is produced by 20th Television and New Regency. Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky Boomer, Gail Berman, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers. All four episodes of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair premiere on April 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.