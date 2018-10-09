Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Making a Murderer’ Season 2

Netflix has released the official trailer for Making a Murderer: Part 2, the follow-up to the streaming site’s hit true crime series.

According to The Wrap, the 10-episode documentary series will pick up after the events of the previous entry, and reveal a look into the post-conviction process as Brendan Dassey and Steven Avery’s legal teams try to get their convictions overturned.

“Our task now is to upend an entire system,” Dassey’s lawyer says.

“I have one goal, and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery,” Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s lawyer, adds. “There is an abundance of evidence. This could flip the whole case.”

Making a Murderer first premiered on Netflix in 2015, and very quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. It followed the story of Avery — who was previously convicted of murder — and Dassey — his nephew — as they were both found guilty of the murder of Teresa Halbach.

The conviction relied heavily on the confession of Dassey, whose lawyers later argued that his confession was forced by police. A judge has since agreed, ruling the confession “unconstitutionally coerced.”

The series is written and directed by Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi. The two filmmakers spent a decade filming and editing the footage that eventually became the 10 episodes that became part one of the series, and have spent roughly another four years working on part two.

In 2016, Demos and Ricciardi sat down with Deadline and spoke about the show and how surprised they were at the massive response it received.

“We were in our hotel room watching Good Morning America and they’re talking about Making a Murderer Season 2, and we’re just trying to hurry to get our gear together and get in the van so we can go do it,” Ricciardi shared. “It’s pretty surreal, you know? It’s hard to remember that they’re talking about us when they’re talking about the show we’re in the process of making.”

The woman also spoke at the time about Zellner — who is well-known for overturning wrongful convictions — taking over Avery’s case.

“With Kathleen Zellner taking Steven’s case she is certainly searching for answers. She is reinvestigating the case. So you have a character, you know, who very much can embody what many people are wanting to do, to investigate and search for answers,” Demos said. “And then we also have this opportunity to once again, as it’s unfolding, follow what post-conviction law is all about, what are the odds that are stacked against you, what are your opportunities?”

Making a Murderer Part 2 premieres on Oct. 19 on Netflix.