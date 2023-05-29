Two Classic Shows Removed as HBO Max Changed to Max

Two classic Adult Swim shows disappeared from Max, formerly known as HBO Max, this month. Metalocalypse and Space Ghost Coast to Coast left the platform. The decision to drop Metalocalypse is particularly strange since a direct-to-video film is set to be released later this year. Space Ghost's disappearance is devastating for '90s kids who remember staying up late to watch it.

Both Matalocalypse and Space Ghost Coast to Coast were included in the list of animated titles leaving HBO Max in May. The revamped HBO Max, now known as simply Max, launched on May 23, three years after the platform debuted. The new name is meant to make it clear to consumers that more than just HBO programming is available on the platform. Some Discovery content was added, but the separate Discovery+ platform is still alive.

According to HBO Max's Last Chance page, the following series are leaving the service this month:



- Clarence (on May 8)

- Metalocalypse (on May 21)

- Space Ghost Coast to Coast (on May 22)#CartoonNetwork #AdultSwim pic.twitter.com/WfOApfDyvi — Animation on Max (@AnimationOnMax) May 1, 2023

Metalocalypse was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, and developed by Jon Schnepp, Chris Prynoski, and Mark Brooks. The series follows the death metal band Dethklok and features a voice cast headlined by Small, Blacha, Mark Hamill, Victor Brandt, and Malcolm McDowell. The original series included just four seasons produced between 2006 and 2012, with a one-hour special, The Doomstar Requiem, following in October 2013. Although the series is no longer on Max, you can still stream it for free with commercials at AdultSwim.com.

The decision to remove the series comes just one month after the movie Metalocalypse: Amy of the Doomster was announced. Small also plans to release a new Dethklok album, Deathalbum IV. There will also be an accompanying tour. No release date for the movie was set, but it is expected to be out later this year, notes Loudwire.

Space Ghost Coast to Coast is one of the most iconic late-night Cartoon Network shows and predates the birth of Adult Swim. The series is a twist on the late-night talk show format, with the Hanna-Barbera character interviewing celebrity guests. The show originally ran on Cartoon Network from 1994 to 1999. It was revived after Adult Swim launched in 2001 and ran until 2004. In 2006, TBS revived it one more time for the ill-fated GameTap platform. The final webisode was released in May 2008. Like Metalocalypse, episodes are still available for free with commercials on AdultSwim.com.