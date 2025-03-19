Classes will no longer be in session at Essex College. The Sex Lives of College Girls has been canceled at Max after three seasons.

Deadline reports that producing studio Warner Bros. Television is already looking for a new home. Netflix is believed to be a long-shot despite co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling having a relationship with the streamer.

News of the cancellation comes just shy of two months since the Season 3 finale. On the heels of Reneé Rapp’s departure in the first few episodes, Season 3 couldn’t gain the same critical and fan response of the first two seasons, viewership included. Although an exact reason for the cancellation has not been given, ratings are believed to be a big factor, even though the comedy remains a fan-favorite.

At the very least, knowing that Warner Bros. Television is already actively looking for a new home could help. However, moving shows between streamers is not as easy as one would think, but if Netflix does become TSLOCG’s new home, the streamer would also have to secure the rights for the first three seasons from Max and the international outlets, which could prove to be challenging. But WBTV has experience successfully finding new homes for other shows, so anything’s possible.

Premiering in 2021 on HBO Max, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the lives of four roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont. Along with Rapp, the dramedy also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Lauren Spencer, Midori Francis, Mia Rodgers, and Gracie Lawrence. Kaling served as co-showrunner alongside co-creator Justin Noble.

Considering how popular The Sex Lives of College Girls is, it wouldn’t be surprising if another streamer jumped at the chance to be its new home. But again, it could be a little more complicated than fans realize. As of now, there’s nothing indicating that Warner Bros. has given up, which is good, and it’s possible that it might just take some time for an agreement to be made. It’s unknown when and if an announcement will be made about the series’ potential new home, so for now, fans will just have to watch the first three seasons on Max and hope that this isn’t the end.