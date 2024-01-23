Major 'Daredevil' Villian Will Return in Disney+ Revival 'Born Again'

"Bullseye," a fan-favorite character from Netflix's Daredevil, will be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Daredevil: Born Again with Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter, according to our sister site, ComicBook.com.

It is unclear how substantial Bethel's role will be, but Variety also confirmed that Bethel's Bullseye will, in fact, appear in the show. There has been no comment from Marvel and Disney+ regarding the news.

There was a prolonged labor strike last year that led to the cancellation of principal photography on Born Again, one of the few Marvel Studios projects that was halted. The process has recently resumed ahead of the anticipated 2025 release date.

The show's 18-episode series was revamped after early footage did not meet Marvel Studios' expectations in September 2023. The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane was brought on board as the new showrunner, and it wasn't long before the isolated Marvel universe that was once only seen on Netflix became an integral part of the MCU as well.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who directed Moon Knight and Loki Season 2, are now directing the remaining episodes. The show is expected to keep its current five or six episodes and film a new pilot. Rather than the show's initial episode order, fans should be able to expect something closer to Netflix's original 13-episode seasons, ComicBook.com reported.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) clash once again. Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva will join the cast. Jon Bernthal will also return as Frank Castle / The Punisher.

D'Onofrio spoke to The Hollywood Reporter this month about how all the show changes have been beneficial. "During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we've got to do it now,'" D'Onofrio said. "So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that's a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons."

In particular, D'Onofrio was pleased that Benson and Moorhead would be directing Born Again. "I'm a huge fan of those guys, and I talk to them all the time now," D'Onofrio shares. "When I heard that [they were joining Born Again], I was like, 'OK, not only are we switching things up, but the bosses are doing the right thing for us.' They've given us their hottest talent, and that's pretty cool. So the first thing I did was thank them. I thanked Kevin [Feige] for doing that and sticking with Charlie [Cox] and I. It's a pretty amazing thing." Daredevil: Born Again is slated to debut on Disney+ in 2025.