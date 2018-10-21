‘Luke Cage’ Fans Angered by Netflix Cancellation

Marvel fans were not happy with Netflix’s sudden decision to cancel Luke Cage Friday night. The move came as a shock, as the show was expected to get a third season.

On Friday night, Deadline reported that the streaming giant was not ordering new episodes of the series, even though season 2 ended with a cliffhanger and the writers had already started writing season 3.

According to the site, showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and his writing team presented scripts to Netflix, which was “not particularly impressed” with their work. The writers’ room was dissolved and there were arguments over the show’s creative direction that led to its cancellation.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

The official Luke Cage Twitter page also confirmed the news, tweeting an image of Luke with the phrase “Always forward.”

Luke Cage starred Mike Coulter as the title character, an ex-con who received bullet-proof skin while he was in prison for a crime he did not commit. After escaping, he returned to Harlem to fight crime. He also appeared in Jessica Jones and the crossover miniseries The Defenders.

Netflix now has three remaining Marvel shows: Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher. The streaming service cancelled Iron Fist last week and released Daredevil season 3 on Friday.

While some fans expected Iron Fist to get the axe, Luke Cage‘s cancellation was a bigger blow to many.

“I’M SO MAD ABOUT [Luke Cage],” one fan wrote. “LUKE CAGE HAD A PATH TO S3. IT WAS SUCH A PLOT TWIST AND IT WOULD HAVE PUT LUKE TO HIS MORAL LIMITS. WE. WERE. ROBBED.”

“WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU GUYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one really angry fan wrote on Instagram.

“Dammit Netflix, Luke Cage is one of my favorite shows,” added another.

“Could we please get Heroes For Hire? I still wanna see more of these characters,” another wrote, referring to the possibility of a Luke Cage/Iron Fist team-up show.

“Season 2 was much stronger than Season 1, it’s a shame that it put people off so much they didn’t want to come back to Season 2. Misty, Shades and Mariah’s daughter, Tilda will be missed,” one fan wrote.

“So Luke Cage has an awesome second season, gets cancelled. Iron Fist improves on a terrible first season by giving Colleen more screen time in S2, gets cancelled,” another fan wrote. “Jessica Jones will probably get a S3 after a terrible 2nd season. I get season 1 was awesome but come on Netflix.”

