'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis and Wife Meaghan Oppenheimer Secretly Welcome First Baby

The 'Lucifer' actor is now a father of four after he and his wife welcomed daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer via surrogate earlier this month.

Tom Ellis is reporting for daddy duty! The Lucifer star and his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer, secretly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer, via surrogate. The proud new parents shared the exciting news Thursday alongside adorable images snapped at the hospital just after their daughter's Nov. 8 birth.

"Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate," Ellis wrote. Oppenheimer shared the same statement to her own account alongside two images of Dolly, including one showing Ellis holding their daughter. In a clip shared to her Instagram Stories Thursday, the newborn was nestled in a blanket on a cushion.

News of the little one's arrival sparked plenty of congratulations, with Ellis' former Lucifer co-star Rachael Harris, who played Dr. Linda Martin, commenting, "Oh my heart... I am beyond over the moon happy for your entire family loves." Lesley-Ann Brandt, who played Mazikeen, reacted with a red heart emoji. One fan wrote, "Oh my God....she is so cute. Congratulations! Best wishes to all the family! Welcome to this world, Dolly."

While little Ellie is Oppenheimer's first child, she is Ellis' fourth. The actor is also dad to daughter Nora, 18, from a previous relationship. He also shared daughters Florence, 15, and Marnie, 11, with his ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite. The pair were married for seven years their divorce in 2014.

A year after his divorce from Outhwaite, Ellis met Oppenheimer, the couple going on to announce their engagement in 2017. They tied the knot in June 2019, with Lucifer cast members Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris in attendance. Ellis wrote on Instagram at the time, "my new wife [Meaghan Oppenheimer] was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon... thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious."

Ellis is an actor best known for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar on Lucifer, the Fox-turned Netflix series that ran from 2016 to 2021. His other credits include Kiss Me Kate, EastEnders, Miranda, Rush, Suburban Shootout, and Monday Monday. Oppenheimer, meanwhile, has written for a number of TV projects, including Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Queen America, and Fear the Walking Dead, among others.