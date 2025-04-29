6 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube in April 2025

YouTube is a hidden gem for streaming.

Launched to the public in 2005 as a video sharing service, YouTube has transformed into a major streaming platform, offering viewers dozens of hit TV shows and movies.

In the ever-changing landscape of streaming, where titles come and go monthly, it can be difficult to sort through streaming libraries. Here are the six best movies currently streaming on YouTube in April 2025.

Mean Girls (2004)

Synopsis: “After living in Africa with her zoologist parents, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) must brave the wilds of high school where she is taken under the wing of the popular girls, The Plastics, led by the cool and cruel Regina George (Rachel McAdams). What follows is a treasure trove of sharp, witty humor that defined a generation, inspired a hit Broadway musical, and popularized countless catchphrases. Co-Starring and written by Tina Fey, and featuring Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler, Mean Girls is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon and an iconic classic.”

You can watch Mean Girls free with ads here.

Bee Movie (2007)

Synopsis: “A hit comedy from comic icon Jerry Seinfeld, an ambitious young worker bee Barry B. Benson (Seinfeld) soars out into the world in search of nectar and adventure. But when he breaks one of the cardinal rules of beedom and speaks to humans, including Vanessa Bloom (voiced by Renée Zellweger), Barry sets off an un-bee-lievable chain of events that proves even a little bee can make a big difference.”

You can watch Bee Movie free with ads here.

The Waterboy (1998)

Synopsis: “America’s favorite wild and zany funnyman, Adam Sandler, scores big laughs in a smash comedy hit where the laughs never run dry! Just an oddball mama’s boy from the back bayous of Louisiana, Bobby Boucher (Sandler) never wanted anything more than to quench the thirst of the dehydrated athletes who treat him like dirt! But when Coach Klein makes the call that allows Bobby to finally stand up for himself, it unleashes a torrent of bottled-up frustration…and exposes a talent for tackling that transforms him from a meek “water distribution engineer” to the hardest hitter ever to roam the gridiron! Also featuring award-winning Kathy Bates and Fairuza Balk in a hilarious cast of stars – here’s your chance to join the millions everywhere who’ve proudly stood and cheered for The Waterboy!”

You can watch The Waterboy free with ads here.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Synopsis: “Genetically engineered dinosaurs run amok at a tycoon’s island amusement park. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel.”

You can watch Jurassic Park free with ads here.

Selena (1997)

Synopsis: “Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos star in this celebration of Selena Quintanilla Perez, a girl from South Texas with global talent, incredible will and magnetic charm. Young. Beautiful. Enormously gifted. At 23, Selena shone as a fresh star in a vibrantly new musical field. But just as she was poised to be the next pop-music sensation, her life was tragically cut short.”

You can watch Selena free with ads here.

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Synopsis: “The story of two North Carolina teens, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan, who are thrown together after Landon gets into trouble and is made to do community service.”

You can watch A Walk to Remember free with ads here.