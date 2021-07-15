'Lucifer' Star DB Woodside Teases Fans With Season 6 News

✖

Following the May premiere of Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, fans of the Netflix series are searching for any scraps of information about Season 6, and series star DB Woodside was more than eager to give them a little tease. On Tuesday, the actor, who stars as Amenadiel, the oldest of God's angels, took to social media to tease the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date, though his tease was admittedly a little more akin to trolling.

Clearly aware of fans' eagerness for Season 6 news, Woodside took to Twitter to share a photo of his onscreen counterpart holding a piece of paper. The actor told fans, "the premiere date for season six is on this little piece of paper." However, his motives were a little more devilish than godly, because the hunt for the Season 6 premiere date was fruitless. The piece of paper allegedly containing that coveted day was completely blank, with no Season 6 premiere date anywhere on it. The official Twitter account for the Netflix series apparently fond Woodside's antics humorous, because it replied to his tweet with a string of cry-laughing emojis.

The premiere date for season six is on this little piece of paper. 😉😈 #lucifer pic.twitter.com/qR5w6Jd8oN — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) July 13, 2021

However, at least one person suggested the message could still be hinting at the premiere date. That fan noted that the image shared was from Season 5, Episode 11, with the 11 possibly hinting at the month of November. The 5, they suggested, could be hinting at the fifth of the month, which also happens to be a Friday. That user admitted, however, that the suggestion "was just a joke cause it was a beautiful coincidence haha."

Fans will unfortunately have to wait a little while longer for any official word on the premiere date. At this time, Netflix has given no indication as to when the sixth and final season will land on the streaming platform, and little is known about Season 6. It has been confirmed that filming on the final season has wrapped, with some of the series' stars having even finished their post-production work on the final batch of episodes. Sources involved with the production have also said the final season will consist of just 10 episodes, a significant decrease from Season 5's episode count, which numbered 16 between the two 8-episode installments.

Lucifer initially premiered on Fox in 2014 and ran for three seasons before the network decided not to move forward with a fourth. Shortly after the announcement, Netflix picked the series up for its streaming platform, where it has consistently performed well. The show is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar and follows the character after he grows bored with reigning over hell and abandons his post for Los Angeles. The first five seasons of Lucifer are available for streaming on Netflix.