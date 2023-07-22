'Lucifer' Star D.B. Woodside Shoots Down Net Worth Rumors Amid Hollywood Strikes

As more actors and writers continue to strike, Netflix's D.B. Woodside is clapping back at a fan who brought up his net worth. The Lucifer and Night Agent star previously took to Twitter to inform his followers about how much it costs for an actor to film outside of LA and live outside of LA while doing so, including rent and airline fees. In response to the tweet, one person pointed out that he had a net worth of 4 million while also saying that he knew what he was getting himself into when he signed up for a series in terms of location.

However, Woodside appropriately shut the person down in a fiery tweet that continued to inform his followers on just why the actors are striking. "Can you sit in on my next contract negotiation and tell the studios that?" Woodside wondered. "I'll give you 10 percent if they listen." He also wondered "where the f---" people keep pulling those numbers from. While he's "not million well," he is doing well and will continue to "fight for the future of my younger brothers and sisters."

Especially on Netflix, D.B. Woodside has had quite a successful career in recent years. The actor most recently starred in the rom-com The Perfect Find and in two of Netflix's most popular shows, Lucifer and The Night Agent. Other shows include Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 9-1-1: Lone Star, among many others, but even so, don't think that he is living large. Besides, no matter how much money he makes or how much money someone else makes, whether it's a lot or not a lot, actors of all ages and net worth have been uniting to make sure they and their fellow SAG members and future members get the treatment they deserve.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, many writers and actors are either taking to the picket lines or taking to social media, or both, in an effort to get better compensation from studios. It's hard to tell how long the strikes will be going on for, especially since many networks have been doing strike-proof schedules due to scripted series needing to be pushed back to at least midseason. As the strikes continue, more and more actors and writers will speak out and picket at major studios. Hopefully, it doesn't last much longer, though, and they get what they rightfully deserve.