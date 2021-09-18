‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Features Two Major Characters’ Wedding

Love was in the air during Lucifer Season 6, with several of the shows’ key couples getting major storylines. However, only one of them tied the knot before the Netflix dramedy aired its final episode. Luckily for fans, this wasn’t a quick scene; Lucifer actually dedicated an entire episode to the nuptials. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 6.

While legions of Lucifans wanted to see Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) wed, they didn’t make it to the altar. But who did? Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) were the happy couple that ended up married.

After deciding to marry while at a dinner with Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) and Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) in Episode 1 (“Nothing Ever Changes Around Here”), the couple’s wedding gets an entire episode in Episode 7 (“My Best Fiend’s Wedding”). It doesn’t go on without a hitch though. Eve’s ex, Adam (Scott MacArthur), shows up to stir up some trouble. (As fans will remember, Adam and Eve are the biblical Adam and Eve, the world’s first humans.) Maze actually is the one who sets up this unwelcome visitor’s arrival, in an act of self-sabotage. However, it all works out in the end, and the couple proves they’re meant to be (in epic fashion).

“As evolved as she has been up until that point, there’s still this question of like, ‘Do I deserve this?’ when it comes to Eve,” Brandt told The Wrap. “I mean, we are so renowned as human beings to sort of mess up something really good out of fear, with our own baggage. We always come into a relationship with our baggage, with our history, with our wounds. And she certainly does that with Eve. I think she wanted to prove to herself that her fear was right by bringing him in.

“What I loved about that trio is when I very, very first got the audition for Mazikeen and I was researching the graphic novels – which were very dense and big, and we take this tiny sliver of the world – there was one particular image that really stuck with me, really stood out. And it’s Maze and a character called Beatrice in heaven. And she is surrounded by angels- or I think it’s heaven, or it’s referred to as this holy place, in the comic book – and she says something like, ‘I have this fervor in me to blaspheme.’ And she grabs this girl and kisses her and throws a middle finger up. And I remember just seeing that image and was like, this is such an incredible character. And so, as Adam is introduced to me, I fought from Season 1 to just get that image in our show.”

All episodes of Lucifer, including Season 6, are currently available on Netflix. Unfortunately, it’s the show’s last installment, but it goes out in great fashion. Read our full review of the season here.