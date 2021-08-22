'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds Young Actor to Cast

✖

Lucifer Season 6 is just a few weeks away, and Netflix has revealed another actor who will pop up in the new installment. Young actor Andersen Bloomberg will join the cast for at least one episode, based on Netflix's promotional photos. Bloomberg, the son of actress Jennifer Pfalzgraff, has appeared in two short films, A Cure for Love & Death and Michael's Hearing Problem, but Lucifer will be his highest-profile project to date. He'll play a young boy named Jimmy in Episode 3. Spoilers ahead on who "Jimmy" actually is in this new season.

The photos of Jimmy show him sitting in a hotel room as Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) look on, striking concerning glare. In another image, he sits next to a woman named Nancy Barnes played by Emmy Mattingly. That leads us to believe Jimmy is actually a young version of Jimmy Barnes, a villain from Season 1.

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

Jimmy Barnes was the villain in the show's pilot, played by John Pankow. He murders Delilah (AnnaLynne McCord), one of Lucifer's friends. As a result of the crime, Lucifer crosses paths with Chloe, who is investigating the homicide, therefore putting the entire show in motion. Lucifer eventually gets his revenge on Jimmy, causing the murderer to go insane.

It's not clear if this is some sort of fantasy sequence or if there's time travel involved. There's been a tease that shows Lucifer in the '80s, so maybe this is part of that sequence. No other details on the scene in question have surfaced just yet.

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

Lucifer Season 6 will stream on Sept. 10 via Netflix. It will be 10 episodes long and will serve as the show's final season. Cast members including Ellis, German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia and Rachael Harris will all return. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. Stay tuned for more Lucifer coverage here on PopCulture.com!