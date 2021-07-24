'Lucifer' Season 6 First Look Has Easter Egg Tied to Chloe Decker's Mom

✖

Lucifer Season 6 doesn't have a release date, but Tom Ellis gave fans their first look at the new season. Ellis shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself on set, but there were some odd details surrounding his character, Lucifer Morningstar. He's leaning on a DMC DeLorean, the odd vehicle from the '80s that was immortalized in the Back to the Future trilogy. This, plus an old-looking marquee, teases a flashback or time travel, but there's a background detail that is catching our attention, and it ties to Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

Chloe, the show's female lead, is a former actress, following in the footsteps of her mother, Penelope (Rebecca De Mornay), before becoming a cop like her father, John (Chris Payne Gilbert). Penelope was a B-movie actress, starring in cult classic sci-fi films. One of those movies was titled Althea Queen of the Quarks, as evidenced by a poster hanging up in Penelope's house. (It can be seen in the photo on the character's Fandom wiki page.)

As seen on the marquee in Ellis' Season 6 tease, Althea Queen of the Quarks is showing at the theater in the background. If we are back in the 1980s, it appears Lucifer's visit to Earth in a flashback or via time travel coincides with the movie's theatrical run. Will Lucifer cross paths with Chloe's mom in her youth? Or is this a simple Easter egg in the background?

Another option is that the characters are in the midst of some sort of '80s nostalgia celebration, such as a comic-con or other fan convention. A DeLorean wouldn't be unexpected at such an event, and the showcase of one of Penelope's movies could draw Lucifer's cast of characters there.

Of course, there's no way of knowing just yet. All Ellis had to say about the image was, "Good things are coming." We'll find out when Lucifer Season 6 drops at an unspecified date in the future. For now, all past episodes of Lucifer are available to binge on Netflix.