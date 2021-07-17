'Lucifer' Fans Debate Whether the Show Was Better Before Netflix Move

Lucifer was famously resurrected from the dead by Netflix after FOX canceled the show after three seasons. Since that time, Lucifer has released two (soon-to-be three) more seasons, and it has become a viewing monster for Netflix. Netflix has also allowed the creators to change things up, giving them a better budget and more creative freedom. Plus, the show doesn't have to conform to broadcast schedules that often lead to filler episodes or storylines that overstay their welcome. This shift of philosophy has sparked plenty of discussion among fans, who have debated which Lucifer era is better. While many fans and critics agree that the higher-budget Netflix seasons that focus more on serialized storytelling are better, not everyone thinks so. Some fans believe the front-and-center case-of-the-week format that centered more on police procedural cases than grandiose supernatural storylines had a charm that is less prevalent in Season 4 and 5. Scroll through to see some Lucifer fans' takes on this debate.

the way netflix took lucifer and made it a million times better — t (@tare_able) July 17, 2021 "I caught up on Lucifer yesterday as I was putting my living room together, and it's honestly buckwild how much better seasons 4 and 5 are than seasons 1-3. It was at best mediocre when it was on Fox, but once they went to Netflix it became genuinely good??" one Twitter user wrote.

I love how Fox was like "Lucifer, we don't want you" and then Netflix said "But we do" and now the show is flourishing — Mel smote his ruin upon the mountainside (@jane_anon) June 25, 2021 "Everything makes sense now... Lucifer was boring as all hell (no pun intended) because it was on Fox. Since Netflix picked up the show, it's immensely better!!" a second supporter wrote.

I must say that I'm glad now that Fox canceled Lucifer. It's worked so much better on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CJDPIW7UBe — Pixie (@GingerPooka) June 25, 2021 "I'm wondering how FOX producers are feeling when they get to see Lucifer on top of the shows worldwide. I don't think it would have been the same if it had continued to produce it, Netflix gives them more freedom," a third fan wrote. "We would have received weekly episodes, it would not have had the same charm. I'm glad they picked up the show, it was the best decision for their numbers."

Oh man - the mid season finale of #Lucifer on @Netflix may have been better than entire seasons on FOX🔥😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/a7lcBQi9zY — Carlos Dm 🦇 (@CdnCapedCrusadr) September 6, 2020 On the more negative side of things, one viewer wrote, "Lucifer is still good but better on fox, which is surprising because fox sucks. but if i had never seen lucifer i could pinpoint the exact moment my interest was cut in half and it would be the move to Netflix."

lucifer i'm sorry i just miss the vibe of seasons 1-3 https://t.co/hb4Bfas8Kn — - E M I L I A.- 🎻☕️🪴 (@emiliasteaparty) June 29, 2021 "Netflix completely ruined this show (Lucifer)," a second dissatisfied fan wrote. "it just to be so good but now it just rushed the plots used to be great but not it's all just squeezed together with no thought and the F-ing dance scenes wtf. Fox never should of let this show go they designed the show so much better."