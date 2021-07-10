'Lucifer' Fans Applaud One of Netflix's Noticeable Changes to the Show

Lucifer dropped Season 5, Part 2 back on May 28, and fans have been reveling in the new episodes ever since. For those unaware, Lucifer originally aired on FOX from January 2016 to May 2018 before being canceled. Netflix then swooped in to save the show and continue the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and the love of his life Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Along the way, Netflix also loosened up some practices Lucifer put in place to meet broadcasting standards. Among those is swearing. Lucifer is now free to use curse words on Netflix, although the writers tend to use them sparingly. However, the little use there is has won over fans. In particular, the show's first f-bomb, which appears in the back half of Season 5, has fans thrilled. Over on Reddit and Twitter, fans have been discussing their positive feelings about the noticeable change. Scroll through to read some of Lucifer fans' thoughts.

Finally, I have watched all 5 Seasons of #Lucifer on #Netflix. Thank you #netflix for picking up this show. I enjoy the gore and swearing! #love #lucifercast — Angelita Rojo (@arojo1976) June 22, 2021 "I didn't realise how much enjoyment I would get allowing the sudden use of swearing in the show," the original Reddit user who started the thread wrote. A commenter added, "I love it so much 'BECAUSE YOU F—ING SHOT ME DANIEL!!' Had me crying."

One of the things I like about Lucifer. Since it made it to Netflix, it has had a lot more freedom. Violence. Nudity. Swearing.

But it doesn't drown you in it.

It only uses those when it would be effective.

