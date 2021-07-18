✖

Lucifer just premiered the rest of its fifth season on Netflix, and Season 6 has already wrapped filming. In fact, actors are even doing their post-production voicework to put the finishing touches on their performances in what is the show's final season. With the cast now moving on from Lucifer, one actress has already landed on her feet. Inbar Lavi, who plays Eve on the Netflix dramedy, has joined the cast of Vronika, a new psychological thriller film.

Per Deadline, Lavi will actually play two roles in the new movie. She will portray the "strong-willed" wife Roni, who is married to her day-trader husband Stephen (Jack Kesy). Stephen apparently manifests up an alter ego of Roni, named Vronika, who somehow helps him excel at his job. Lavi, of course, plays this title character, as well. Writer-director Geert Heetebrij is helming the project, which is filming in West Michigan.

After the role was announced, Lavi, who also appeared in Prison Break, wrote on Instagram that she was "thrilled to be part of this psychological thriller, amongst these thrilling psychos." She also shared a brief clip showing herself in a red wig for the role.

The movie does not yet have a release date at this time. Sid Jansma, Jr. and Kelly James Clark are executive producers on the movie, and Eric Machiela, Zach Runge, and Ross Vande Waa of GRLA are listed as producers.

Lavi made a massive splash as the screen-stealing version of the biblical Eve in Lucifer Season 4. The first woman on Earth is revealed to be a past partner of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and the pair try to rekindle their romance. However, things take a turn and Eve ends up vying for demon Mazikeen's (Lesley-Ann Brandt) heart in Season 5. Lavi is set to reprise the role once again in Season 6.

Lucifer Season 6 has no release date, but all past episodes are currently on Netflix now. Fans curious about Lavi's work on the project will have to skip the first seasons — which originally aired on FOX — being as Eve was a character addition once the show moved to Netflix with Season 4.