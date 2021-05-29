'Lucifer' Season 5: Why Eve Returns

✖

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2's cast list saw a welcome face return. Eve (Inbar Lavi), the first woman from the Christian Bible, returns after departing the show's story at Season 4's conclusion. Despite so sign of her coming back in Part 1, fans learned she came back based on trailers and photos put out ahead of the new episode drop. However, her reason for returning wasn't clear. Now that Season 5, Part 2 is out, fans know why the lively biblical character is back in Los Angeles. Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 13, "A Little Harmless Stalking."

After failing to rekindle her romance with Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) in Season 4, Eve left L.A. to find herself. However, before she left, there was some serious chemistry between her and Mazikeen (Lesley-Anne Brandt). Eve's return in Season 5, Episode 13, puts her right back with Maze.

While tracking down the bounty on a man named Clive, Maze fights with a masked burglar. It turns out, that the masked woman was Eve. Eve explains that she realized bounty hunting with Maze was when she was the happiest. As a result, she became a bounty hunter. "For you, it was another day at the office. for me, it was different and challenging and scary, in a good way," Eve says.

Maze begrudgingly agrees to let Eve hunt with her. Later that day during a stakeout, Eve confesses why she really came back to L.A. She wasn't on a hunt; she simply wanted to be with Maze again and kickstart their romantic relationship. "After I became a bounty hunter, I realized my happiness had nothing to do with the job. I was happy because I was with you." Eve tells Maze. "I had no idea how to get you back. So I looked you up. I saw you were on this Clive bounty and came up with this wacky plan. I engineered an encounter. I thought maybe it would be romantic. But then when you took my mask off, you didn't exactly jump into my arms. You looked real mad, like, real mad. So I panicked and I lied. I'm sorry."

Maze tells Eve she was heartbroken when the latter left L.A., but Eve insists she is here to stay. While we won't further detail where their relationship goes from there, just know things get a little rocky. However, "Mazeve" shippers will be pleased by the show's end.

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix (with the new installments tacked onto the existing Season 5 section on the show's page.) Netflix has already renewed the show, which was previously a FOX show before the streamer saved it, for Season 6. However, Lucifer Season 6 will be the final installment of the program.