Lost Streaming Show Saved, Now Available Again After Years in Limbo

A long-lost streaming show is finally back.

The 2016 comedy Fatal Decision is streaming in full on the platform Dropout.

All 49 episodes of Fatal Decision were released exclusively on Verizon Go90 nine years ago, which was Verizon’s version of YouTube. According to Button Down, the app died after three years, along with the music library that provided the license to the show’s background music. This made it hard to license the rights for the show. However, the series’ director, Greg Stees, apparently through every episode and added new and legally uncompromised music.

Starring Zach Reino, Pam Murphy, Eileen Fogarty, and Shannon Joy Rodgers, Fatal Decision came from CollegeHumor and centers on IT guy Josh Mullens playing a Special Ops agent on an action-gun-packed mission to save pizza and America on company time. On IMDb, the show has received 7.3 stars out of 10, so it’s likely many fans have been waiting for the show to make a comeback.

Verizon Go90 was founded in 2015 and was a mobile-oriented social entertainment platform that featured new and acquired content from various providers. Other original shows included Betch, Guidance, Street Fighter: Resurrection, The Runner, Tween Fest, Happy Wheels: The Series, Embeds, and Confess, among others. Horror anthology Two Sentence Horror Stories began on Go90 in 2017 and was picked up by The CW, airing for three seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Fatal Decision is the latest show that has finally come back to streaming after so many years. The Drew Carey Show joined Plex in 2024, while the NBC series Las Vegas finally hit Peacock last year as well. Homicide: Life on the Street, meanwhile, found new life on both Peacock and for free on Tubi.

It’s unknown how long Fatal Decision will be staying on Dropout for, but it’s likely to stay for at least the time being. It’s possible that a more known streamer like Netflix or Hulu could pick up the show to put more eyes on it, but at the very least, after almost 10 years, the show is once again streaming, even if it means having to sign up for yet another platform. It will be worth it, and Dropout also has plenty of other titles to watch once the Fatal Decision binge is over.