Legendary NBC Show Now Streaming Free on Tubi

Another NBC classic is now streaming for free!

Homicide: Life on the Street, which made its streaming debut on Peacock last year, joined Tubi’s content catalog this month. All seven seasons of the ’90s NBC procedural are now streaming completely free alongside the 2000 follow-up film Homicide: The Movie, which is listed on Tubi as Season 8.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on the book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets and set within the same universe as the Law & Order franchise, Homicide: Life on the Street was created by Paul Attanasio and centered on detectives working in the fictional version of the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit. The series featured a rotating ensemble cast that included the late Richard Belzer, Daniel Baldwin, Andre Braugher, Clark Johnson, Yaphet Kotto, Melissa Leo, Michelle Forbes, Toni Lewis, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Homicide: Life on the Street ran for a total of 122 episodes across seven seasons from 1993 to 1999, during which time it picked up numerous awards and nominations, including from the Directors Guild of America, George Foster Peabody Awards, Emmys, and Writers Guild of America. It also spawned the 2000 movie as well as the web series Homicide: Second Shift. The series holds a 92% critics score and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite being regarded as one of the best police dramas, watching Homicide: Life on the Street has been anything but easy. While many network classics have found streaming homes on platforms like Peacock, Paramount+, and Max, the NBC show was absent from streaming up until last year, when it finally made its streaming debut on NBCUniversal’s paid subscription service Peacock.

At the time, David Simon, who wrote the book on which the series was based, explained that NBC hadn’t previously secured the music rights necessary to stream the show. After the network managed to secure the rights, NBC was finally able to “sell Homicide: Life On The Street to a streaming platform,” ultimately bringing it to Peacock.

The show’s recent addition to the free streaming service Tubi comes as welcome news to fans. The show can now be streamed for free alongside other June additions such as Murder, She Wrote, Macgyver, White House Down, Big Momma’s House, and White Chicks, among numerous others.