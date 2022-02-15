‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans Divided Over Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ Trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power this weekend, and the response has been mixed to say the least. Whether they are optimistic or pessimistic, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels all have concerns after seeing the preview. What sets this fandom apart, however, is that many of the concerns are contradictory.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is adapted from Tolkien’s writings outside of the main narrative series that fans know well. It takes place thousands of years before Frodo’s life during the “Second Age,” and some fans are wary of seeing this part of Tolkien’s writing adapted at all since it is so obscure. With little source material to go on, this show will make some big creative decisions that may not agree with everyone.

While these concerns were already floating around online, the teaser brought up a new one: the CGI. Many fans thought that the use of animation in the trailer was excessive, and they fear that the show itself will ultimately look bad. These concerns are especially strong after the controversial CGI of The Hobbit film trilogy.

Of course, there are also fans who complain that the show features a diverse cast including people of color and women. In many cases, these casting choices are faithful to Tolkien’s writing, but nevertheless, these criticisms persist online.

left-wingers hate the LOTR show because of Amazon, film twitter hates it because it looks like garbage, right-wingers hate it because it has minorities, something special is brewing here… — guy online (@fellawhomstdve) February 15, 2022

To top it all off some fans are wondering if it will even be possible to enjoy this show with the endless stream of discourse it will clearly generate. All TV creators know that you can’t please everyone, but it may be hard for The Rings of Power to find the largest swath of fans it can please all at once. The show is slated to premiere later this year. Here’s a look at the top responses to the trailer so far.

False Quote

https://twitter.com/MKatorin/status/1491975804091346944?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

First up is this widely-used but often misunderstood quote from Tolkien which has been shared by fans on every possible side of the casting issues. However, Tolkien never actually wrote this phrase as it has often been quoted. Instead, it seems to be a summation of things he wrote about the creation of Orcs throughout his books. Regardless, some fans are using this quote as if “evil” is a reference to racism, and others are using it as if “evil” is a reference to the act of casting a non-white person on TV.

Continuity Concerns

I mentioned this in my First Look reaction vid, but I really hope there’s not father/son Durins in #LOTRonPrime . It would take away a great defining part of dwarven lore (Durin’s reincarnation), and seems a completely unnecessary change. https://t.co/wF1ldlxqIj — The Nerd of the Rings (@nerdoftherings1) February 15, 2022

Im way more hyped about the lotr on prime show than i was before. Tolkien nerds please remember that this is just an adaptation of lotr. Its not the one and only canon. They are shrinking and messing with the timeline to make a clearer narrative. Thats okay. — Abi 🎨 TheNerdyAlchemist (@tnerdyalchemist) February 10, 2022

More tangible concerns were raised about the series’ timeline, which has reportedly been “condensed” in the process of adaptation. This makes sense in some ways since Tolkien’s Second Age stories take place across hundreds or thousands of years, but it is still a tectonic change to make from the source material, likely with consequences the writers haven’t fully planned for yet.

Nostalgia

https://twitter.com/CMA_Hudson/status/1493611059822931969?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Homophobia, racism and misogyny have no place in LOTR fandom.



20 years ago they claimed Ian Mckellen's "Gay Gandalf" would ruin Tolkien's Catholic legacy. Sounded stupid then, and still does. Same types of people making ignorant comments now get a swift block & ban. — TheOneRing (@theoneringnet) February 10, 2022

Those old enough to have been online when Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies were coming out know that this flood of discourse does not necessarily reflect on the movie itself or the viewing experience.

Safe Spaces

https://twitter.com/Stormcrow2031/status/1493483563786080256?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Given the state of the conversation on Twitter, users were literally scrambling to find forums where they could discuss The Rings of Power reasonably without having to wade through racist diatribes. Some exchanged recommendations.

Spite

I wasn't gonna watch it at all, but now I gotta. Add to those numbers. — Feral Housemom (@HeidiLKintzi) February 15, 2022

Some fans who weren’t rooting for Amazon’s adaptation before joked that they had changed their minds now just to spite the racists decrying the series.

Familiar

Is see that LOTR is going to be joining Star Wars when it comes to disingenuous arguments on Twitter. https://t.co/eQwvQCvNTT — Sauron – The Dark Lord of Mordor (@LordOfBaraddur0) February 13, 2022

Sadly, sensationalized outrage like this has become so commonplace in fandom culture that some fans know the routine from other franchises they loved. In particular, many worried that The Rings of Power would share the fate of the Star Wars sequel trilogy in one way or another.

Misread

'Sorry, this LOTR reboot is too woke for me, think I'll stick to the Peter Jackson films featuring a cast of androgynous twinks with inescapably gay undertones. Thank you very much." — HeyIt'sVadim 🍉 (@HeyItsVadim) February 10, 2022

Finally, many fans pointed out that those who don’t want to see The Lord of the Rings franchise “turn woke” have misinterpreted Tolkien’s writing and Jackson’s films in some way. The timeless message of the story is not tied to a single ethnic representation or aesthetic.