Logan Paul Reveals He's Moving to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Shocking Fans

✖

Logan Paul shocked fans on Tuesday by announcing that he will be moving from Los Angeles, California to Puerto Rico. The controversial YouTube star hails originally from Ohio and moved out to Southern California when he began making a living in the entertainment industry. Now, he is striking out for the Caribbean, he announced on Tuesday's episode of his imPaulsive podcast.

Paul said that he had been "bitten" by the bug that so many Los Angeles residents are feeling right now to get out of the city. He said that he had been "fiending for a change in my life," and decided to check out Puerto Rico. "I went out there to scout it, and I fell in love with it," he continued simply. "Obviously, I'm impulsive, and I trust my gut, my instincts. I feel like it's the closing of a chapter and the opening of a new one."

Paul's younger brother and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul recently announced that he will be leaving L.A. too, and moving to Florida. Logan Paul said that he looked into Miami, Florida when he was first considering a change of scenery, and at Texas as well. However, in the end, he landed on Puerto Rico because of its lower taxes, relative seclusion and island lifestyle.

Paul's friends — including those who frequently appear in his YouTube videos and podcasts — will be staying behind. His podcast co-hosts George and Mike Majlak said that they could still record together via Zoom, though it was unclear whether this plan is set in stone.

Paul's announcement caused a surge of controversy — much of it from Puerto Rican residents. They rolled their eyes at the YouTuber and feared what his infamous antics might bring to the island. Many posted memes about how Paul would be received, joking that he might find a colder welcome than he was expecting.

Paul made a name for himself on Vine starting in 2013, with short stunts and sketch comedy. When the app when defunct, he transitioned to YouTube and branched out into a variety of other content. He gained a massive following on his vlog channel, but that is also where he stirred up some of his biggest controversies. The most infamous of those came in 2018 when he visited Japan and recorded a vlog in the Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji — better-known as "the suicide forest." Paul filmed the body of a recent suicide victim there and included it in his video, to the shock of millions.

Since then, Paul has remained divisive in every sphere of the internet, yet his reach has not waned much. Paul has not laid out his plans for moving to Puerto Rico, nor what kind of content he intends to create there.