‘Lizzie McGuire’ Fans Sound off After Hilary Duff Drops First-Look Photo

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff shared a new photo from the set of the Disney+ revival on Instagram Wednesday, helping fans wear out their heart and heart-eyes emojis. The Lizzie McGuire revival is being filmed in New York City, where an adult Lizzie is based 15 years after the original series ended. Strangely enough, the new photo shows Duff’s jersey with the name “Gwen” on it.

“Glad I flossed today,” Duff wrote in the caption, alongside the photo showing off her grin.

Duff also tagged members of her stylist crew, including makeup artist Denise Madrigal.

“Lizzie lookin’ expensive… one of the many looks for [Lizzie McGuire],” Madrigal wrote on Instagram.

Fans also loved the look, posting as many heart emojis as they could.

“So flawless,” one person wrote.

“Omg so exciting Hilary!!!! Lizzie looks like a legend in blue. Okay I’m every color!!!” another wrote.

“The beads in your hair are such a throwback to Lizzie’s old hairstyles!! Perfect,” another fan wrote.

“Stunning!! You don’t age at all,” another wrote.

On Thursday, Duff told E! News the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire series will show off a “new version” of her character.

“She’s a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There’s that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her,” Duff explained. “She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got.”

Duff later said she “can’t give away much,” but said Lizzie now has an “awesome boyfriend and they’ve been together for two years so everything’s looking pretty promising for her.”

Although Lizzie is living in New York City now, some members of the original cast will be joining Duff. Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Romas will be back as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire.

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

The new series will also include Lizzie’s animated alter ego.

“She’s gonna stay the same. She has an epic return and I am so excited. She’s really gonna be a lot of the comic relief in the show,” Duff told Entertainment Tonight.

Disney+ launches on Tuesday, Nov. 12, but since Lizzie McGuire is still in production, it will not be available at that time.

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images