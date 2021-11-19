Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Debut Movie Hits Netflix and Fans Are Weighing In

Tony-winner and Oscar-nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda directed his first feature film, tick, tick… BOOM!, a musical about the life of Rent writer Jonathan Larson. Based on a stage production, tick, tick… BOOM! follows Larson as he grapples with turning 30 and feeling like he hasn’t accomplished much. Larson tragically died at 35 in 1996 due to an aortic aneurysm right before Rent began its first Broadway run.

Tick, tick… BOOM! hit Netflix on Nov. 19 and Is also doing a limited theatrical run. It stars Andrew Garfield as Larson, and also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, and Robin de Jesus. Tick, tick… BOOM! also features a number of cameos of Broadway greats, which served as fun Easter eggs for musical theater fans. So, did people love tick, tick… BOOM! or is it a flop?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Honoring Larson’s Life

Fans also felt like Larson’s life and work were honored well in tick, tick… BOOM!, so it just might be worth a watch this weekend.

https://twitter.com/colliderfrosty/status/1458682582464294912?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/LN111/status/1461710025660022792?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/RyanOTooleMR/status/1461162844460929042?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Miranda’s Directorial Debut

Viewers were also Impressed by Miranda’s directorial debut, hitting the right notes the first time out of the gate. “Go see [Lin-Manuel Miranda]’s Tick Tick… Boom!; a remarkably confident debut from that far too talented EG-T adjacent bastard. Especially loved the All That Jazz style editing, combining separate timelines into an dizzying whole. A perfect part for Andrew Garfield too. You will enjoy!” tweeted Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright.

https://twitter.com/remustoast/status/1460768199524421634?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Praise For Andrew Garfield

“Andrew Garfield’s name is definitely going to be on the Oscar’s nominee list,” tweeted one viewer.

https://twitter.com/ScottDMenzel/status/1458679509041876995?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/nachstrudel/status/1461681789542432768?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Love Online

“Tick, Tick…Boom! ended and I wanted to start watching all over again from the beginning. I feel like I’ve waited my whole musical theater–loving life for this,” tweeted journalist Andy Lefkowitz.

https://twitter.com/SaraBareilles/status/1460683243716419585?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Could Be An Awards Contender

“Unfortunately Tick Tick Boom IS the movie musical of the year, IS the movie musical of the decade, and SHOULD win every Oscar possible!!!!! Apologies to all those other b——!!!!” tweeted another enthusiastic fan.

https://twitter.com/Slade/status/1461529565151510532?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/itsdougjam/status/1458612425284997124?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

High Praise

Tick, tick… BOOM! is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is getting great buzz online, with fans and critics alike praising Miranda’s direction and Garfield’s performance. “Tick, tick…BOOM! is about a theater lover by a theater lover for a theater lover. A phenomenal film that takes you inside the mind of Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield delivers a tour-de-force performance & becomes Jonathan Larson. One of the best films of the year,” tweeted journalist Scott Menzel.

https://twitter.com/sincereleigh_me/status/1461516610338963458?ref_src=twsrc^tfw