Vanessa Hudgens Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'High School Musical' Bestie Ashley Tisdale

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens celebrated her co-star and best friend Ashley Tisdale's birthday with a group of throwback photos on Instagram Friday. July 2 marked Tisdale's 36th birthday, just a few months after Tisdale and husband Christopher French welcomed their first baby, daughter Jupiter Iris. Tisdale recently called the moment Hudgens finally met Jupiter "surreal."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA!!!! I love you so much and am so grateful for all the life we have done together. [You're] an icon," Hudgens wrote in the caption. She included a photo that dated back to their High School Musical days, as well as a recent one of the two together and wearing face masks. Tisdale also marked her birthday by sharing a new photo of Jupiter leaning on her shoulder. "No one will top this gift this birthday. Thanks, baby," she wrote.

French, who married Tisdale in 2014, called her the "most incredible woman in the world" in his birthday tribute. "You inspire me and show me what life is really about on a daily basis. I love watching you grow into the woman, and Mother!, you were born to be," he wrote alongside a gallery of photos. "I’m so grateful you were born on this day, and that I get to share the adventure with you! I love you endlessly."

Tisdale and Hudgens, 32, first worked together on High School Musical in 2006, playing Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez, respectively. They starred in both High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) as well. They remain close friends to this day. In an interview with Access Hollywood last month, Tisdale revealed Hudgens was the only person who knew Jupiter's name when before she was born.

"It was awesome. It was really cool," Tisdale said of the moment Hudgens and Jupiter met in May. "It's just a surreal moment." Jupiter instantly "fell in love with Vanessa," Tisdale said. "I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her. Vanessa was just teary-eyed and she just couldn't believe [it]... she just kept on staring at her. It was so cute."

Hudgens wasn't the only member of the Disney Channel family to celebrate Tisdale's birthday. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who appeared in Scary Move 5 (2013) with Tisdale, shared old photos of the two roller skating at the beach. "Happy Birthday to the woman who held my hand and kept me alive whilst roller skating a decade ago," Hyland wrote. "I knew you [would] be an amazing mother then and look at you now ma!!!"