Andrew Garfield Spotted With New Woman After Rita Ora Breakup

Andrew Garfield has seemingly moved on his since his relationship with singer Rita Ora came to an end early in 2019. The Amazing Spider-Man star is creating rumors with his outing alongside comedian Aisling Bea.

Garfield’s relationship with Ora seemed to close out in the opening months of the year after the two were first connected in November 2018. According to a report in the Mirror, “the relationship just fizzled out.”

Bea and Garfield were spotted attending a West End performance of Hamilton according to E! News, with an eyewitness claiming the pair were “kissing each other sometimes.” In a photo shared by E! News, Garfield can be seen with his arm around the Irish comedian while chatting before the performance starts.

Garfield’s breakup with Ora is only his latest over the past few years. His high-profile relationship with Emma Stone is likely the first to come to mind. Both toyed with the paparazzi while refusing to discuss their relationship publicly despite appearing together several times. The pair were reported to have broken up in 2015, but Garfield did say he did still “love” Stone in a 2016 interview while promoting Hacksaw Ridge. He was also linked to Jessica Jones actress Susie Abromeit before dating Rita Ora at the close of 2018.

Bea reportedly also recently ended her own relationship before being spotted with Garfield. Before the recent West End appearance, she had been connected to Masters Of Sex actor Michael Sheen.

The comedian might not be familiar to most American audiences at this point, but she is set to star in Living With Yourself on Netflix. The comedy series will also have Paul Rudd in the starring role and should premiere at some point in the near future. Until then, you can find Bea on the internet thanks to her appearance in numerous panel shows from the UK, their version of Drunk History, and series like The Fall and Hard Sun on Hulu. She also has several standup appearances, including Netflix’s Comedy Lineup special in 2018.

Garfield is keeping himself busy on the stage currently. He’s following his Tony Award-winning role on stage in the revival of Angels in America with a role in Mia Coppola’s play Mainstream. He’ll also appear in the upcoming film Under the Silver Lake, the follow-up from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell.

Talking about his career in a recent interview with The Independent, Garfield addressed the aspects of fame and his disdain for the “Kardashian effect.”

“You ask a kid in pre-school now, what’s your dream? ‘To be famous,’ they’ll reply,” Garfield tells The Independent. “I find it devastating and sick-inducing.”

If anything, this quote and the interview it comes from paints the perfect picture of Garfield today. Don’t expect him to confirm or deny his new dating status any time soon. The Spider-Man days are long gone.