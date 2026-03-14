Leonardo DiCaprio’s Big 2025 Movie Is Now Streaming Ahead of Likely Oscar Wins

Leonardo DiCaprio’s big 2025 movie is streaming ahead of the Oscars.

One Battle After Another is currently available to watch on HBO Max.

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Produced, written, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film is nominated for 13 Oscars, including Best Picture. One Battle After Another is predicted to take home Best Picture on Sunday night, with Anderson likely to nab Best Director, per both The Hollywood Reporter and USA Today. Star Sean Penn, meanwhile, seems to be a shoo-in for Best Supporting Actor. DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor, while Benicio del Toro is also in the running for Best Supporting Actor. Teyana Taylor is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

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Also starring Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another is inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland. The story follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle upon getting pursued by a corrupt military officer. The film has already been sweeping awards season, most recently taking home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2026 Actor Awards for Penn. It won Best Picture and Best Director at the Critics’ Choice Awards and was nominated for nine Golden Globes at the 83rd ceremony, the most of any this year, winning four of them, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Those who were not able to see One Battle After Another and want to see what all the hype is about and why it is so Oscar-worthy can stream it now on HBO Max. Of course, predictions virtually mean nothing because you never truly know what will win, but it seems like One Battle After Another is in a big battle with Sinners, and the two are in a tight race with one another. But watching One Battle After Another before the Oscars air may not be so bad.

After watching One Battle After Another on HBO Max, fans will have to tune in to the Oscars to see what awards it takes home, because it will more than likely take home at least a couple. The 2026 Academy Awards air live on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Conan O’Brien. The competition is tough this year, but this will surely be one battle that One Battle After Another will win.