Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio Stars in New Movie From Paul Thomas Anderson ‘One Battle After Another’

It’s finally time for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

After his 2021 film Licorice Pizza, the highly acclaimed director is setting his sights on a new black-comedy-thriller that may or may not be a modern adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s classic 1990 novel Vineland, a post-modernist drama revolving around characters with a dislike for Ronald Reagan.

It’s not the first time the director has adapted a Pynchon novel—he made a film based on Inherent Vice in 2014, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro.

This film similarly stars del Toro alongside DiCaprio, and the plot centers around a group of ex-revolutionaries who reunite to rescue DiCaprio’s daughter after she is kidnapped by the group’s evil enemy (Sean Penn) who has been off the grid for 16 years.

The film also stars Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Alana Haim (who also starred in Licorice Pizza), Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle, and D.W. Moffett.

It is Paul Thomas Anderson’s most expensive film to date, with Warner Bros. Discovery dropping over $140 million on production, according to Variety.

The film was shot using VistaVision, a rare film format which was most recently used in the Oscar-winning 2024 historical drama The Brutalist. The new film will also release in IMAX.

One Battle After Another will release in theaters on September 26, 2025. The movie is already undergoing secret test screenings across the US.