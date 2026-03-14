Oscars 2026 — Time, Channel and How to Watch

The film industry’s biggest night is almost here.

The 2026 Oscar Awards are happening this weekend.

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Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 98th annual Academy Awards will air live on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu, once again from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be preceded by the official live red carpet event hosted by Emmy-winning talk show host Tamron Hall and Bachelor Nation’s Jesse Palmer at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

THE OSCARS – ABC’s “THE OSCARS” hosted by CONAN O’BRIEN. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

ABC has been the home of the Academy Awards since 1976, with Hulu joining the party in 2024. It was the first time there was a live streaming telecast of the ceremony, and that will be continuing this year, but soon, that will all change. It was announced in December that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences signed a multi-year deal with YouTube that will give the social media platform exclusive global rights to the Oscars. ABC and Hulu will remain its homes through 2028, and after that, it will move to YouTube.

Nominations for the 2026 Oscars were announced on Jan. 22 by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. Sinners leads the pack with a record-breaking 16 nominations, while One Battle After Another follows close behind with 13. Meanwhile, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each have nine nominations. All five are up for Best Picture, with Bugonia, F1, Hamnet, The Secret Agent, and Train Dreams.

MIKEY MADISON, SEAN BAKER (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

As previously mentioned, Conan O’Brien is returning to host the ceremony. He hosted for the first time on March 2, 2025, and the AMPAS didn’t wait long to announce his return for 2026, revealing just weeks later that he would be hosting again.

“Conan delivered an unforgettable performance at The Oscars, and we’re honored to have him and the producing team back next year,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement. “Conan’s unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I’m excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance.”

The 98th Oscars will be a star-studded event that fans won’t want to miss, and it all starts at 7 p.m. ET live on ABC and Hulu. Those who have Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV will also be able to watch the ceremony.