‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Weighs in on Isabella’s Connection to Stabler (Exclusive)

Isabella Spezzano may be in the wind once again following the shocking twist in Thursday’s episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, but her connection with Det. Elliot Stabler remains on fans’ minds.

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Season 5 Episode 5 “Lago D’Averno,” revealing what drew her to the role of Stabler’s former CI and weighing in on the heart of their connection.

Taking on the role of Isabella was “different” than some of the guest star roles Mastrantonio has seen, which are often victims of a crime in order to set up the story arc. “This woman isn’t. This is something else,” she told PopCulture. “This is a whole world, a whole lifestyle that is being challenged. So that was more interesting.”

Having previously played Captain Zoe Callas across 14 episodes in Season 9 of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Mastrantonio said she was happy not only to return to the Dick Wolf franchise, but to play a character outside of her normal realm.

“It was nice not to be the woman in charge. I often play the woman in the office, the matriarch, the boss — we all do it,” the Blindspot actress shared, quipping, “We’re all in a blue suit with a pageboy wig on or something. And this is far more interesting, far more interesting.”

Isabella’s second round with the Camorra crime family ended with her faking her own death in order to disappear once again — but she left behind a clue only Stabler (Christopher Meloni) notices, indicating hers wasn’t the mangled body he found in the coroner’s office.

Mastrantonio told PopCulture that she thinks it’s “trust” that has served as the basis of Isabella’s complex relationship with Stabler, who, years ago, had helped her flee to the U.S. with her grandkids after her brother had her husband murdered. As someone who has dealt with her fair share of tragedies, Isabella “appreciates” that Stabler has also experienced the loss of his wife.

“I think they trust each other,” she explained. “If you sit down to speak with someone and they’re looking you square in the eye and they’re telling you the truth, there’s a safety in that as well.’

“So maybe it’s that she feels safe with him,” Mastrantonio continued. “There’s very few people in her world that she feels safe with and that she can trust, not because she’s paranoid, but because she can’t trust them. He’s the one. He’s the guy that shows up. So there’s a lot to be said for that — that’s very attractive.”

